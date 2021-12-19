Salt Bae Divides Fans After Reuniting With His Mum

nusr_et/Instagram

The man behind the famous Salt Bae internet meme has been criticised after sharing images of his reunion with his mother.

Nusret Gökçe, better known to the world as Salt Bae, has made one hell of a living after sprinkling some salt and becoming an internet meme.

Advert 10

You’ve probably seen the picture of the guy in sunglasses, dribbling salt down his arm, that has since become internet-famous, and Gökçe has translated his fame into fortune after launching a chain of luxury steak houses with incredibly high prices.

Whether you like him or not, he’s managed to turn what could have been a flash-in-the-pan 15 minutes of fame into a business worth millions.

Alamy

However, Gökçe has come under fire after releasing a video of him visiting his mother for the first time in two years, MailOnline reports.

Advert 10

Some viewers criticised the apparently modest surroundings in the video, arguing that Salt Bae should think about spending some of his millions on a nicer house for his mum.

Others commented that the restauranteur should have taken off his signature sunglasses for the first time seeing his mother face-to-face in two years, ‘take off your f*cking glasses in front of mom,’ one person wrote. ‘Why does she live in such conditions having a son so rich??’ another said.

Not every comment was packed with criticism of Salt Bae, with some praising the close relationship he seemed to have with his mother and praising their moment of reunion after two years apart.

Advert 10

Not to tell anyone how to spend their money, but surely one of the first things you’d do if you became a millionaire is buy your mum a nice house?