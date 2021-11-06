Salt Bae Is Leaving London After Just 2 Months Following Anger Over Prices

Alamy/@nusr_et/Instagram

Salt Bae is leaving his London restaurant after just two months, as he announces the opening of a new outpost of his chain of steakhouses.

The celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, confirmed that he’d be saying goodbye to his Knightsbridge restaurant this weekend, before traveling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the launch of the 28th restaurant under the Nusr-et name.

‘Sunday is my last day in London. I will go to Riyadh to open my 28th restaurant,’ he told fans on his Instagram story, adding ‘Sunday is my last day in Lovely London. I want to see you beautiful people before I go.’

Salt Bae’s London restaurant opened to great fanfare six weeks ago on September 23, and while the restaurant has attracted the likes of Naomi Campbell and David Beckham, it’s also faced it’s fair share of ridicule.

Diners have criticised the quality of the food as well as the ‘extortionate’ prices on the menu, which include a £1,450 steak, a £100 burger, and £11 just for a red bull. The restaurant’s launch inspired a number of scathing reviews, prompting one critic to eat a takeaway kebab outside the restaurant rather than review Salt Bae’s food.

Following his announcement that he’d be leaving London the celebrity chef has provoked accusations of ‘abandoning’ his restaurant, and has received even more backlash after it was revealed the restaurant was advertising a vacancy for the chef with an hourly wage of ‘£12-£13.50’ – barely above the London Living Wage.

‘Without a cult of personality to sustain it, Nusr-Et will collapse pretty quickly won’t it. Who will pay ridiculous amounts of money to watch an understudy, when they only wanted tickets to see the Hollywood star,’ one food critic wrote.