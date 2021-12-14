Salt Bae’s London Restaurant Gets Terrible Trip Advisor Rating After Receiving Horrendous Reviews
Turns out a funny meme of you sprinkling salt doesn’t quite help you win the popularity contest of a solid Trip Advisor rating.
On September 23, celebrity chef Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, opened a restaurant in Knightsbridge, London, called Nusr-Et, which saw customers left astonished and fuming over ‘extortionate’ food prices.
Following such anger, it is fairly unsurprising that not only has Salt Bae left the country, but the restaurant’s Trip Advisor rating has plummeted, after it charged customers £1,450 for a steak, and £11 for a simple drink of Red Bull.
The restaurant has subsequently come 20,491st out of the 23,811 restaurants in the capital on Trip Advisor, after it scored an average of two out of five stars, the Mirror reports.
In its 91 reviews, the restaurant averaged at three out of five for food, three-and-a-half out of five for service, but two-and-a-half for value.
Among many other scathing remarks, the restaurant was branded an ‘insult to humanity’, with ‘smelly meat’ and ‘small portions’, with one user even concluding it was ‘a death trap’.
Another user noted:
The cow was still alive!
Awful atmosphere, the place smells of the body odour of spoilt IG influencers. This place represents the dark hole in which society has become.
I was taken here for a meal and I chose the basic 8oz rib eye. I asked for it medium to well and the waiter simply laughed.
For 8 of us the bill came to 12K. That’s a year of groceries for a family of 8.
If you have the money to waste here then you’re simply a fake materialistic fool and one day you’ll have nothing, you likely have plenty of money but nothing else in your empty life.
Salt bae is a clown and so are you.
A third commented: ‘Avoid like the plague […] This place is all hype and no substance give it a miss or dine at your own peril’.
Another customer said there was simply ‘too much salt’. I mean, to give the man his dues, he got his name for a reason, right?
