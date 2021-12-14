Salt Bae’s London Restaurant Gets Terrible Trip Advisor Rating After Receiving Horrendous Reviews

The cow was still alive!

Awful atmosphere, the place smells of the body odour of spoilt IG influencers. This place represents the dark hole in which society has become.

I was taken here for a meal and I chose the basic 8oz rib eye. I asked for it medium to well and the waiter simply laughed.

For 8 of us the bill came to 12K. That’s a year of groceries for a family of 8.

If you have the money to waste here then you’re simply a fake materialistic fool and one day you’ll have nothing, you likely have plenty of money but nothing else in your empty life.

Salt bae is a clown and so are you.