PA Images/Amazon

Off the back of a bizarre hypotheswiss, scientists have revealed which genre of music can actually make cheese taste better.

It’s become increasingly common for women to play music for their unborn baby in the womb. While there’s no evidence it’ll make your child smarter, it could have a positive effect on their brain development, with some research even suggesting soothing music may encourage premature babies to feed.

This is a bit like that, if we’re likening the life and learning of a baby to the deliciousness of cheese. If you had to pick a song to make your cheese wheel taste better, which would it be?

PA Images

It turns out there’s a specific genre that works feta than others. Back in 2019, researchers from the Bern University of Arts put nine 10kg semi-firm wheels of Emmental cheese to the test, subjecting them to 24 consecutive hours of either classical, hip-hop, techno, ambient or rock and roll via small transmitters inside.

The wheels enjoyed such tracks as A Tribe Called Quest’s We Got it From Here, Mozart’s The Magic Flute Opera and Led Zeppelin’s classic Stairway to Heaven, as well as Vril’s UV and Yello’s ambient Monolith.

Low, medium and high frequencies were played for three of the wheels while one was left without any music at all, Reuters reports.

PA Images

‘The most obvious differences were observed in strength of flavor, smell and taste… the hip-hop sample topped the list of all cheese exposed to music in terms of fruitiness… [it] was the strongest of these in terms of smell and taste,’ researchers said.

Benjamin Luzuy, a Swiss TV chief and jury member, also said: ‘The differences were very clear, in term of texture, taste, the appearance, there was really something very different.’

‘For chefs like me, these results are fascinating. This opens up new avenues for us in terms of how we can work creatively with food in the future,’ he added.

PA Images

Michael Harenberg, a director of studies at the university, said: ‘Each of the eight cheeses maturing at Käsehaus K3 was exposed to a different sound over a period of six-and-a-half months. Once matured, the cheeses were analysed by professional food technologists in a sensory consensus analysis and submitted to a panel of highly qualified culinary jurors in a blind taste test.’

‘As composers and musicians, it has been thrilling for us to carry out this project in Burgdorf and to develop the acoustic installation. We are delighted with the results,’ he added.

I was going to come up with some daft cheese pun for a famous hip-hop act, but I thought that’d be too grating.