Skittles Is Swapping Out One Of Its Flavours Again
Skittles fans rejoice! An original flavour of the popular sweet is making a comeback.
As of 2013, Skittles flavourings have been apple; orange; lemon; strawberry; and grape, but as the season changes, so will Skittles.
The new flavour will be hitting shelves soon, so you won’t have to wait too long to taste the newly-updated rainbow.
Once upon a time, lime was one of the sweet’s flavours when the colourful treat was first brought out in 1979, but this went on to be replaced by apple over 30 years later.
According to Food & Wine, the lime may have been ousted by apple because its flavouring out-performed lime in taste tests, but fans of the sweets were disappointed to find it had been replaced.
With lime’s previous popularity in mind, Skittles, which is owned by confectionary company Mars Wrigley, has brought out special edition packets including the flavour, but it will now be taking up a permanent residency in packets of Skittles near you.
Lime and apple won’t be battling it out, however, as apparently the flavouring will replace apple altogether.
Speaking of its pending return, Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager, said:
It’s no secret that Lime has been a hot topic for Skittles fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013. Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it’s time for Lime to return to the rainbow.
What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavour? The joy of Lime can’t be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good.
Lime will be turning in packets of both original and sour Skittles, and will be found on shelves from next month.
People have since taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. One person said, ‘They’re changing green apple skittles back to lime the world is healing.’
Another excited individual said, ‘THEY’RE BRINGING BACK LIME SKITTLES????? Genuinely the best news I’ve heard in MONTHS.’
A third person wrote, ‘8 years. It’s been 8 years of us waiting. Finally, happiness and light is returning to our candy shelves.’
Safe to say people are pleased about the swap then.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read