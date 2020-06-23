unilad
Smelly Durian Fruit Causes Evacuation And Sends Six Workers To Hospital In Bavaria

by : Lucy Connolly on : 23 Jun 2020 19:00
PA Images

An overwhelming smell coming from a durian fruit was responsible for six people being hospitalised and many more evacuated.

After a suspicious package was discovered at a post office in Schweinfurt, Bavaria on Saturday, June 20, police and firefighters rushed to the scene over fears it was releasing a harmful substance.

Officers cleared 60 people from the building and 12 postal workers received treatment for nausea, including six who were taken to hospital as a precaution.

durian fruitsdurian fruitsPA Images

It was only after law enforcement officials evacuated the building that they discovered the package was a delivery of four Thai durian fruits, which had been sent to a 50-year-old resident by his friend in Nuremberg.

Luckily, after all of the hassle – which saw more than 20 vehicles from the police, fire service and emergency services rush towards the scene – the resident was able to receive his present.

The fruit, which is a delicacy in Southeast Asia but which is also known as stink or vomit fruit, is known for its pungent smell. The smell is so strong, in fact, that the fruit is banned in many hotels and on public transport across Asia.

durian fruitdurian fruitPA Images

The durian isn’t simply a fruit either; there are about 200 specially-bred durian cultivars, each with differing textures, flavours and smells. Durian-flavoured cakes, ice-cream, sweets and even pizzas are also available.

Basically, it’s a big earner, particularly in Thailand. In 2018 alone, the country produced 600,000 tonnes of durians, mostly for export.

How something that’s nicknamed vomit fruit and that is so smelly it managed to hospitalise six people is so popular I’ll never know, but hey, don’t knock it until you try it, I guess.

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

Topics: Food, Bavaria, Durian Fruit, Food and Drink, Fruit and Vegetables, Germany, Now, Nuremberg, Schweinfurt

