Smelly Durian Fruit Causes Evacuation And Sends Six Workers To Hospital In Bavaria PA Images

An overwhelming smell coming from a durian fruit was responsible for six people being hospitalised and many more evacuated.

Advert

After a suspicious package was discovered at a post office in Schweinfurt, Bavaria on Saturday, June 20, police and firefighters rushed to the scene over fears it was releasing a harmful substance.

Officers cleared 60 people from the building and 12 postal workers received treatment for nausea, including six who were taken to hospital as a precaution.

durian fruits PA Images

It was only after law enforcement officials evacuated the building that they discovered the package was a delivery of four Thai durian fruits, which had been sent to a 50-year-old resident by his friend in Nuremberg.

Advert

Luckily, after all of the hassle – which saw more than 20 vehicles from the police, fire service and emergency services rush towards the scene – the resident was able to receive his present.

The fruit, which is a delicacy in Southeast Asia but which is also known as stink or vomit fruit, is known for its pungent smell. The smell is so strong, in fact, that the fruit is banned in many hotels and on public transport across Asia.

durian fruit PA Images

The durian isn’t simply a fruit either; there are about 200 specially-bred durian cultivars, each with differing textures, flavours and smells. Durian-flavoured cakes, ice-cream, sweets and even pizzas are also available.

Basically, it’s a big earner, particularly in Thailand. In 2018 alone, the country produced 600,000 tonnes of durians, mostly for export.

How something that’s nicknamed vomit fruit and that is so smelly it managed to hospitalise six people is so popular I’ll never know, but hey, don’t knock it until you try it, I guess.