Someone Has Created White Chocolate Nutella And We Need It Now
There are few more satisfying snacks than a hot piece of toast smothered in Nutella. Or, better yet, a pancake that combines the iconic chocolatey spread with strawberry pieces.
I didn’t think the recipe could be improved upon. But then I saw a positively mouth-watering Instagram post from Australian snack specialists Bruce Super Convenience.
The company was sent a jar of White Chocolate Nutella from Australian snack and food reviewer The Snack Controller, and the description of the spread has given me cravings I didn’t even know I had.
Taking to Instagram, Bruce Super Convenience’s account wrote:
This blessed jar was sent to me by @thesnackcontroller – and I need to thank his/her/their beautiful soul for creating this thing of beauty, and sending me one.
This jar, with that logo so famous, is found on shelves ALL over the world… but alas, it’s always a dark brown color… milk chocolate flavor. This one has a white – slightly golden – color, and even look at the toast in the picture, it has a white spread on it!
Ok, I’m going to be bombarded with messages and DM’s [sic], so let me answer right now – no, this is not a real product, and no, you cannot buy your body’s weight of this product!
It added:
The spread smells like a Kinder dream, and it tastes even better. It does remind me of one of my ALL-TIME favourite Kinder snacks, the White Schoko-Bons. It has the familiarity of a Kinder product, with a strong hazelnut influence, and creamy white-milk-chocolate (can that be a thing?!)
Sadly, this is not a real, official product that you can buy in shops. However, Bruce Super Convenience advised those wanting to try a taste to read through The Snack Controller’s descriptions carefully to try and work out the recipe.
