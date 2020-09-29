Someone Has Created White Chocolate Nutella And We Need It Now

This blessed jar was sent to me by @thesnackcontroller – and I need to thank his/her/their beautiful soul for creating this thing of beauty, and sending me one.

This jar, with that logo so famous, is found on shelves ALL over the world… but alas, it’s always a dark brown color… milk chocolate flavor. This one has a white – slightly golden – color, and even look at the toast in the picture, it has a white spread on it!

Ok, I’m going to be bombarded with messages and DM’s [sic], so let me answer right now – no, this is not a real product, and no, you cannot buy your body’s weight of this product!