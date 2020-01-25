Someone Invented A Meat Patch That Smells Like Bacon To Help People Go Veggie

Most of what we think we taste, we really smell. In fact, scientists often suggest that as much as 75-95% of what we think we taste (gustation) is actually delivered from smell (retronasal olfaction).1 The meaty, herbal, fruity, creamy, all that we love about food is really delivered by our sense of smell.

The growing realization of just what a central role smell plays in our experience of food and drink is leading everyone from world-leading chefs to food producers to change the way they think about/deliver food experiences.

The idea that we can satiate at least some of our food cravings through scent originates back in the 1930s. At that time, the Italian Futurists already had the idea of creating a dish and passing it under the guests’ noses before being returned to the kitchen uneaten.

The suggestion here was that a certain part of our craving/appetite could be satisfied simply by delivering the aroma of our favourite foods. The same notion is also occasionally recommended by dieters in recent years. One baker claiming that they shed 7 stones simply by smelling (but crucially not eating) the cakes that they baked.