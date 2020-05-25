unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Someone’s Created A See-Through Toaster So You’ll Never Burn Toast Again

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 25 May 2020 09:32
Aldi

Cinemas closed at the moment? No worries, because you can now pass the time by watching your toast cook instead with a see-through toaster.

Advert

It can’t just be me that finds there’s all of 0.35555 seconds between your toast being perfectly done to completely cremated, so I’m sure this device will be welcomed into many households.

The supposed ‘world’s first’ see-through toaster was created by Magimix, which has named the device the ‘Vision Toaster’ – because, you know, you can see the toast and stuff.

MagimixMagimixMagimix

Adding to the genius of it, the glass window is removable so you can keep it clean for optimal bread-toasting viewing. How the time will fly.

Advert

While the Magimix toaster will set you back an eye-watering £160, another design of the unique toaster is made by Ambiano and is available to purchase at Aldi for £24.99.

Daewoo also have one that’s priced at £34.99 but is currently on sale for £24.99 as well.

Instead of cooking two slices behind each other like standard typical toasters, these toasters are designed to cook the slices next to one another so that pesky piece at the back doesn’t go unseen and get burnt to a crisp.

ToasterToasterDaewoo

They all come with removable crumb trays too, but that’s much less exciting and is much more common.

Fun fact – did you know the dial on some normal toasters represent the minutes it’ll cook the bread for, and not for different settings?

Mind = blown.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Food, Ambiano, bread, Daewoo, Magimix, Toasters

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    RAISE A TOAST Never burn your toast again with Aldi’s see-through glass toaster for £25

 