Someone’s Created A See-Through Toaster So You’ll Never Burn Toast Again

Cinemas closed at the moment? No worries, because you can now pass the time by watching your toast cook instead with a see-through toaster.

It can’t just be me that finds there’s all of 0.35555 seconds between your toast being perfectly done to completely cremated, so I’m sure this device will be welcomed into many households.

The supposed ‘world’s first’ see-through toaster was created by Magimix, which has named the device the ‘Vision Toaster’ – because, you know, you can see the toast and stuff.

Adding to the genius of it, the glass window is removable so you can keep it clean for optimal bread-toasting viewing. How the time will fly.

While the Magimix toaster will set you back an eye-watering £160, another design of the unique toaster is made by Ambiano and is available to purchase at Aldi for £24.99.

Daewoo also have one that’s priced at £34.99 but is currently on sale for £24.99 as well.

Instead of cooking two slices behind each other like standard typical toasters, these toasters are designed to cook the slices next to one another so that pesky piece at the back doesn’t go unseen and get burnt to a crisp.

They all come with removable crumb trays too, but that’s much less exciting and is much more common.

Fun fact – did you know the dial on some normal toasters represent the minutes it’ll cook the bread for, and not for different settings?

Mind = blown.