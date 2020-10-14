Sticky Toffee Pudding Voted Best Dessert In National Dessert Day Poll scottishscranrecipes/Instagram/Pixabay

If, beyond the fact that the Great British Bake Off is one of the most popular shows in Britain, you needed convincing that us Brits love a good pudding, it’s National Dessert Day!

That’s right, we love desserts so much there’s an actual day dedicated to celebrating the sweet treat. So, I don’t know who needs to see this, but you deserve a dessert after your tea tonight.

From chocolate fudge to cheesecake, there’s nothing quite like sinking the last mouthful of your main and knowing that you’ve officially earned that sweet, sweet pud.

Sticky Toffee Pudding Voted Best Dessert In National Dessert Day Poll Pexels

With that in mind, Jack and Beyond, a delicious London-based cake store, has carried out a survey to find out what the nation’s favourite dessert is.

Using their findings, the cake store put together a table ranking puddings from God Tier to Worst Tier, and the outcome is leaving people divided.

Nevertheless, the results are in, and the modest but scrumptious sticky toffee pudding has been crowned as the best dessert this National Dessert Day. Fair play, we’ll let them have that one; just make sure it’s served hot with a big ‘ole dollop of ice cream on the side.

Sticky Toffee Pudding Voted Best Dessert In National Dessert Day Poll Jack and Beyond

Joining sticky toffee pudding all the way up there in the God Tier are profiteroles, red velvet cake and tiramisu. Not a bad bunch, but since when did Brits lose their love for all things chocolate?!

Slightly below the God Tier but still right up there in the Top Tier is the classic Victoria sponge, joined with chocolate brownies, Bakewell tarts and chocolate eclairs. How very British?

Next up is the Good Tier, which consists of cheesecake (or CHEESE??? CAKE??? if you’re a Peter Kay fan), madeira cake, marble cake and the good old Swiss roll. Personally, I’d have the cheesecake right up there in the God Tier, but apart from that we’re looking alright.

Sticky Toffee Pudding Voted Best Dessert In National Dessert Day Poll Pexels

In the run of the mill Mid Tier, we have chocolate mousse, bread and butter pudding, Arctic roll and apple crumble, which is just offensive to the chocolate mousse if we’re being honest.

Now, this is where things start to get nasty. In the Lower Tier, we’ve got treacle tart, Eton mess, spotted dick, and my personal favourite pudding of all time, the criminally underrated egg custard tart.

In the Bland Tier, we’ve got rice pudding, carrot cake, banoffee pie and English trifle. My word, who took part in this is so-called survey, hey?

Sticky Toffee Pudding Voted Best Dessert In National Dessert Day Poll Pexels

Last and absolutely least, we have the Worst Tier. Down there, in the absolute pits, we’ve got fruit cake, angel cake, mince pies and Christmas cake.

Look, I don’t make the rules, no matter what your dessert of choice, just make sure you get a good pud down you on this fine, fine day.

