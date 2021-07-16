unilad
Subway Creates Website To Defend Tuna After Study Said It Wasn't Really Tuna

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Jul 2021 15:29
Subway Creates Website To Defend Tuna After Study Said It Wasn't Really TunaPA Images

The saga surrounding Subway’s tuna sandwiches continues as the restaurant has now created a website to defend the fishy filling. 

The great debate surrounding the popular sandwich began with a report in The New York Times in June, which detailed how reporter Julia Carmel sent some of Subway’s tuna off to be tested.

Carmel’s investigation was inspired by a lawsuit that claimed Subway’s sandwiches were ‘completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient’, and after being tested the lab determined that it could not identify tuna DNA in the sample it had received.

The lab explained that it was possible the filling was simply so processed that it ‘couldn’t make an identification’, but the idea that the tuna in the sandwiches actually isn’t tuna at all has now been spread far and wide, prompting Subway to go to great lengths to dispute the claims.

The restaurant has now set up a website, titled Subway Tuna Facts, which states clearly that ‘Subway tuna is real tuna’.

It continues: ‘That’s right. The truth is, Subway uses wild-caught skipjack tuna regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A favorite among sub lovers, our tuna is and has always been high-quality, premium and 100% real.’

When it comes to the New York Times report, Subway stresses the food test in question ‘couldn’t detect tuna DNA in their sample’; a result which ‘according to scientific experts’, is not unusual when testing cooked tuna.

Subway tuna sandwich (PA Images)PA Images

In further defence of Subway’s argument, the site adds: ‘If the test had confirmed the existence of a protein other than tuna, questions could have been raised. However, their “non-detect” conclusion really just means that the test was inadequate in determining what the protein was. In other words, it was a problem with the test, not the tuna.’

Subway ensures that it regularly tests its tuna to comply with its own quality requirements as well as the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) regulations, and that there are ‘several certificates associated with the tuna in Subway’s U.S restaurants’ which helps ensure customers are being served ‘100% tuna’.

To ensure there is no room left for doubt, Subway has also included a detailed depiction of its supply chain, showing how the tuna used in its sandwiches is sourced from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia before being taken to a supplier facility to undergo testing.

After being cut and packaged, the fish is then sent out to restaurants ready to be used in the sandwiches.

I’ve no doubt the restaurant will hope the clear and concise website will put an end to any further questions on the matter, but only time will tell whether there are any chapters left in the saga.

