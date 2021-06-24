Subway Finally Responds To Latest Claims That Its Tuna Is Not Tuna
In the latest instalment of the ongoing saga, Subway has finally responded to claims that its tuna isn’t actually tuna.
The sandwich giant has reportedly dismissed such claims as ‘baseless’ and ‘not reliable’, declaring that the tuna is in fact ‘100% wild-caught’.
These recent comments were made as one of the most unlikely lawsuits of the year continues, with a complaint lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California back in January claiming that an independent test of the sub confirmed the ‘products are made from anything but tuna’.
The New York Times recently published a report citing lab tests that had allegedly found no trace of tuna DNA in Subway’s tuna subs.
Reporters for The Times obtained 60 inches worth of tuna subs from three separate LA Subways, which they then froze and sent over to a lab in California.
Scientists at the lab allegedly discovered that ‘no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA’, revealing that they were unable to ‘identify the species’.
However, a lab spokesperson reportedly gave two reasons as to why this may be the case:
One it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification … Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.
Subway has now come forward to strongly refute the claims made in The Times, stating that these allegations posed a threat to the chain’s franchisees and small business owners.
As reported by Fox Business, a Subway spokesperson has declared that the claims made in The Times article were false:
A recent New York Times report indicates that DNA testing is an unreliable methodology for identifying processed tuna.
This report supports and reflects the position that Subway has taken in relation to a meritless lawsuit filed in California and with respect to DNA testing as a means to identify cooked proteins. DNA testing is simply not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subway’s tuna, which was cooked before it was tested.
The spokesperson went on to maintain that the franchise serves ‘100% wild-caught, cooked tuna, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches wraps and salads’.
