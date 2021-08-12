The British Public Have Decided What The Most Important Part Of A Fry-Up Is

PA

The British public, in the most important debate of the week, have now decided what the most significant part of a fry-up is.

The classic ‘Full English’ breakfast is unbeatable, a hangover cure like no other, but what would you consider to be its most crucial component?

The public have been voting and the results of the poll are now in.

Pixabay

The post has amassed more than 1,300 votes and 569 comments, with Reddit users flooding to the comments to discuss their opinion on the most important debate to grace our week. One said: ‘Bacon, egg and sausage are the cornerstone for any Full English – the Holy Trinity of salty morning goodness. Leaving egg out is just wrong unless you’re either allergic or you flat out hate them.’

Another commented:

I will join you on your hill.

I hate like fried egg. I dislike the greasy top, and even just the thought of the crispy underneath makes me gag. Conversely, I love a bit of scrambled egg. I’ll take scrambled egg out of a packet over the perfect fried egg any day of the week.

I can allow for failings virtually anywhere else, but fried vs. scrambled represents for me the difference between ordering FE or not.

A third wrote: ‘No one wants the tomato, but we all expect it to be there. Like a sprig of parsley on the side of the plate in an 80s restaurant. Black pudding should be higher. Really surprised how low a fried egg is…’

Pixabay

It’ll probably come as no surprise to many – the most crucial part of the big, greasy, English fry-up, according to the poll, is bacon.

89% of voters chose bacon as the most important component of their English Breakfast, with sausages coming in at a close second with 82%. Surprisingly, toast was seen as the third most vital item, with 73%, while beloved baked beans claimed 71%, fried egg at 65% and hash browns following in close at 60%.

Brits weren’t massively fussed by having more of their five-a-day after their beans, leaving fried mushrooms at a meagre 48%, fried tomatoes at a measly 23% and in true Brit patriotic fashion, having little time for Scottish Black pudding, which came in at 35%.

In small print at the bottom of the delightfully presented, but hanger-inducing graph, the poll showed the statistics of votes towards other items not present in the image. Ranging from fried bread at 47% to grilled rather than fried vegetables, or eggs poached, boiled or scrambled rather than fried. Neither sautéed potatoes, chips or pancakes appeared popular, and white pudding only scored a next-to-nothing 3% of votes.

YouGov

Well, if there has ever been a more important time to bring home the literal bacon, that time is now.

Why not use this as the perfect excuse to put together a nice, juicy fry-up, bacon compulsory, sharing not.