The Definitive List Of God-Tier Christmas Desserts

Alamy

Christmas dinner is among the most important meals of the year, with many of us currently anticipating that first crispy roast potato with incomparable eagerness.

However, no truly sumptuous feast is complete without a delicious Christmas dessert to finish everything off, even if you do have to run and change into your pyjama pants first.

Advert 10

Now, there are countless desserts out there to choose from, but I would argue that this all-important third course must taste Christmassy in some way or another, however you would personally define that.

Alamy

5. Trifle

Retro, eye-catching and a winner among those who prefer creamy over stodge, this delightfully fluffy dessert dates back to the 16th century, and remains a failsafe family favourite to this day.

Advert 10

Layers of custard, jelly and sherry-soaked sponge fingers bring comforting reminders of childhood Christmases past. However, there’s plenty you can do to jazz up this dish, adding anything from eggnog to chocolate brownie pieces.

Beloved across generations, trifle is usually quite simple to knock-up, but can make for a genuinely gorgeous-looking edible centrepiece.

Alamy

4. Christmas pudding.

Advert 10

I know full well that people are divided on this particular dish, but I kind of love how rich and dense it is, particularly when paired with a thick dollop of custard.

Although it’s certainly not something I’d eat all year round, there’s something so winningly Dickensian about it, making me feel like a decadent little Victorian muppet. Plus, who doesn’t love a dessert that you set on fire and hide pennies in?

Boozy, fruity – and a little bit bonkers – I’ll personally never pass on this plummy pud. However, I admittedly draw the line at making one of my own, a process that takes about five weeks when taking into account the maturing process.

Alamy

Advert 10

3. Panettone

I’ve admittedly only ever tried panettone in recent years, but it’s fast become one of my all-time favourites, containing so many of the flavours I most associate with Christmas.

Brimming with berries, rum and orange zest, this gorgeous Italian sweet bread feels filling yet light, and brings a certain European elegance to the British dinner table.

Indeed, this is one of the few festive desserts that I’d happily scoff down in the blistering heat of summer and still thoroughly enjoy. Best paired with a glass of wine or a nice hot chocolate.

Advert 10

Alamy

2. Christmas Cake

A true classic, there are few sights more invocative of the festive season than a beautiful decorated Christmas cake, concealed beneath snowy white icing and a marzipan.

This traditional English treat began life as plum porridge, eaten on Christmas Eve as a means of lining the stomach after a day-long fast, as per the English Tea Store. It wasn’t long until people started chucking dried fruit, spices and honey into the mix (with the spices here representing gifts brought by the three wise men), and thus Christmas pudding was born.

This recipe morphed once again into what we now know as Christmas cake, once butter, wheat flour and eggs began to replace the oatmeal, binding the ingredients. As a bit of a history nerd myself, I personally love desserts that have a bit of a story to them. This also makes for an excellent choice should you fancy eating your dessert in front of the telly with a nice cup of tea.

Alamy

1. Yule Log

I’ve yet to meet anybody who dislikes Yule Log, and would be well and truly floored if I did. This is the king of Christmas desserts by a long chalk, and the most fun to make by far.

I mean, who among us could resist a slice of perfectly-baked chocolate cake, swirled with chocolate buttercream and smothered with yet more chocolatey deliciousness? Honestly, having a post-baking lick of the mixing bowl has to rank among my favourite Christmas Eve traditions.

Plus, it’s arguably the cutest-looking dessert, especially when dusted with icing sugar snow and decorated with mini reindeer figurines. A timeless crowd pleaser that will most probably have been completely demolished by Boxing Day buffet time.

Alamy

Merry Christmas, whether you’ve been feeding your Christmas cake for months, or simply reaching for a good old-fashioned handful of Quality Street chocolates.