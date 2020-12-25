The Most Controversial Christmas Dinner Additions PA Images/Shutterstock

Turkey, potatoes, stuffing, gravy – I think you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who’d argue any of these don’t belong on a Christmas dinner.

But while some people stick to tradition, others include a few rogue items that don’t typically scream ‘Christmas’.

Advert 10

Of course, anyone can eat anything they want on Christmas Day, but more often than not it’s surprising when we hear about people straying from the norm.

Personally I don’t understand why anyone would risk tainting a perfectly good Christmas dinner with something out of the ordinary – let alone forego the meal altogether – but everyone has their own way of doing things, so UNILAD did some research about some of the most controversial Christmas dinner options out there.

First things first, let’s start with the meal as a whole. Due to its numerous elements, most of which have different cook times, the roast dinner is undoubtedly one of the more stressful meals out there. However, the vast majority of people seem to agree that cooking for yourself on Christmas is worth the hassle.

Advert 10

A poll conducted by UNILAD revealed that only 10.9% of voters would opt for a takeaway on December 25, as opposed to the remaining 89.1% who branded it ‘wrong’. There’s not much argument there then; if opening your presents is followed by a visit to the Deliveroo or Uber Eats app, you’re more than likely to be the target of some raised eyebrows.

Now that we’ve established that self-catering is the way forward on Christmas, let’s turn to what exactly our plate should, or rather shouldn’t, hold.

As I mentioned earlier, potatoes are a given, and considering the meal is usually focused around roasted turkey or some kind of nut roast it makes sense that 83.4% of people voted for roast potatoes to accompany their main.

Advert 10

Roast potatoes Pixabay

It might come as a surprise that it’s not 100% of people, however, and that a few rogue voters opted for different kinds of potatoes, with 12.5% choosing mash and 3.3% selecting chips. Chips? On a Christmas dinner? Save the fries for a night out and get your potatoes roasted like they should be.

Despite how outrageous the thought of having chips might be for some, it wasn’t the most unusual option out there. That crown went to boiled potatoes with a mere 0.8% of voters.

Advert 10

Popular sides on the big day include carrot and swede mash, parsnips and cranberry sauce, but again there are a few outliers that have managed to make it to people’s tables over the years.

When it came to voting for weird Christmas dinner additions, hundreds of people weighed in on Twitter. Of the options given, the Scottish dish haggis proved to be the least controversial as it racked up just 12.6% of the votes, probably mostly from those who couldn’t bear the thought of eating sheep organs on any day of the year.

Others likely presumed that the dish might not be all that uncommon for those of Scottish heritage, so focused on other questionable choices instead. Of the most weird additions, sweetcorn came in third place with 20.8% of the vote, followed by boiled eggs with 25.2%.

Advert 10

Now, everyone’s free to live their life however they choose, but if you wake up on Christmas morning and think, ‘Mmm, I can’t wait for my turkey, stuffing, potatoes and boiled eggs’, then I’m sorry to say we’re not going to get along.

Eggs Pixabay

Somehow, however, boiled eggs wasn’t the weirdest choice out there. The winner raced ahead with 41.5% of the vote as most people deemed peas to be the weirdest Christmas dinner addition.

Though I don’t think peas are stranger than eggs, I have to admit I see where these people are coming from. Peas are an everyday vegetable; something you have with your sausage and mash, fish and chips or pie and gravy. There’s nothing particularly special about peas, and when you can have them every day it seems unusual to choose them on one of the more exciting food days of the year.

I suppose there really is no such thing as a ‘normal’ Christmas dinner – everyone has their own traditions, after all. Still, I stand by the fact that boiled eggs are just wrong. Though the voters might not agree with me, I’d go for peas over eggs on Christmas, every year.