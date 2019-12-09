The UK’s First Ever Yorkshire Pudding Festival Launches Next Year

PA Images

If you’re the type of person who strategically eats all your meat, veg and potatoes just to savour every last bite of your gravy-soaked Yorkshire pudding at the end of a roast, then I have some delicious news for you.

The ‘first ever’ Yorkshire pudding festival is coming to the UK, and you don’t even need to pay anything for the privilege.

Yorkie pudding lovers will unite at the Kirkgate Market in Leeds City Centre on February 1, 2020, to sample and buy from a delicious assortment of the batter-based delicacies.

One of the kitchens taking part in the eagerly anticipated festival is Kang’s Punjabi Box, who will be stuffing their puddings with authentic spice-laced Indian cuisine.

I’ll be honest, I’m not usually a huge fan of mixing dishes together, like the Sunday roast pizza for example, but a curry in a Yorkie sounds like the culinary combination I’ve been waiting for my entire life.

Meanwhile, the Nan’s Van & Kitchen will be dishing out fresh, fluffy Yorkshires from its 1970s converted Rice horse box.

Although the festival is free to attend, visitors will be able to purchase their Yorkshire pudding goodies from local and family businesses as well as independent food producers, meaning a cheeky visit will certainly be worth your while.

As per the festival’s Eventbrite description:

The festival will host a range of food vendors creating their take on the humble Yorkshire Pudding, mixing, stuffing and smothering them with a delicious array of home cooked dishes from around the world.

It is fittingly described as a ‘celebration’ of Yorkshire puddings, which is only fair for what they call ‘an essential part of the nation’s roast dinners’. You’re not wrong, you are not bloody wrong.

You can make your way down any time between 10am and 4pm.

Meanwhile, like I mentioned earlier, a restaurant has created a roast dinner pizza, complete with Yorkshire puddings and all the trimmings.

Zerodegrees brewery and restaurant created the personalised pizza, which comes with a topping of either chicken, lamb or pork, alongside a Yorkshire pudding, broccoli, roast potatoes and parsnips, topped with mint, apple or horseradish sauce and a boat of gravy on the side.

The almighty dish, for which the jury is most certainly still out, comes to around 700 calories, meaning you’d better be feeling hungry if you want to polish the whole thing off. After all, it is basically two different dishes all in one.

According to Zerodegrees brewery, the 23-inch pizza is currently only being served on Sundays and is the only roast dinner item on the menu, so they say it’s perfect for people who are trying to mix up their usual weekend tradition.

If you fancy having a go for yourself to find out what all the fuss is about, the twist on the classic is available at Zerodegrees restaurants in Bristol, Blackheath, Reading and Cardiff, and costs less than £15.

