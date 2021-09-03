unilad
The World’s Most Expensive Dinner Is Not As Much As You’d Think

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Sep 2021 11:35
@_lorikim/TikTok

Don’t get me wrong, I’m someone who can often be a little bit decadent when it comes to Deliveroo orders, being pulled back in time and again whenever I spy a good deal.

But, admittedly, the words ‘the worlds most expensive dinner’ really do put the fear of God in me, and I strongly suspect such opulent restaurants don’t offer Monday discounts.

However, interestingly, the ‘world’s most expensive dinner’ isn’t quite as pricey as you might think, as foodie TikToker @lorikimchi has recently demonstrated.

Check it out below:

Taking to TikTok, @lorikimchi shared her experiences dining out at one of Joël Robuchon’s luxurious French restaurants, eating her way through a range of delicious-looking foods.

Although she doesn’t specify which of the late chef’s restaurants she is visiting, the menu and décor would suggest @lorikimchi is at Robuchon’s Las Vegas restaurant, located in the famed MGM Grand hotel.

The winner of Forbes Five Star, AAA Five Diamond and the Wine Spectator’s Grand Award, this Three Michelin Star establishment ‘promises to be one of the finest meals of your life’. And it certainly looks pretty out of this world.

To begin with, @lorikimchi can be seen tucking into the bread cart, marvelling ‘look at the variety’. As someone who cannot resist a bread basket, this really was enough to draw me in, particularly that cheese brioche.

Joël Robuchon restaurant (@lorikimchi/TikTok)@lorikimchi/TikTok
For starters, @lorikimchi enjoyed a plate of ‘Le Caviar Imperial’, described on the website as ‘oscetra caviar served in a crustacean gelée dotted with cauliflower puree’.

She was then served a further four courses, kicking off with a first-course selection of L’Avocat (‘Cannelloni of avocado and Scottich salmon with delicate cream’), Le Homard du Maine (‘Maine lobster in a thinly sliced turnip with sweet and sour dressing’) and La Betterave (‘Duo of beetroot and apple, young shoots of herbs served with green mustard sorbet’).

I was particularly excited by the dreamy looking dessert selection which followed the savoury plates, an assortment that included a cherry mousse and chocolate cream masterpiece in the shape of a cute little toadstool.

The feast set @lorikimchi and her family back $445 per person, and, while answering intrigued questions about her meal in the comments section, she revealed she had tipped somewhere between $500-$700.

Joël Robuchon restaurant (@lorikimchi/TikTok)@lorikimchi/TikTok

Now, this is by no means a cheap night out, but as far as the ‘most expensive dinner in the world’ goes, it’s more in tasting distance than I would have expected. If, of course, I saved up all year long in anticipation.

