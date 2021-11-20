There’s A Scientific Reason You Should Always Store Pepper In The Cupboard

Alamy

Apparently it’s very important that you store your pepper in the cupboard.

When it comes to storing food there’s a right way to do things and a wrong way to do them.

Take chocolate as an example. Lots of people keep it in the fridge but that’s apparently a bad idea because it can cause sugar bloom, which ruins the taste and texture. The proper way is to store chocolate in a dry and cool place out of direct sunlight.

Then there’s bread, which should be stored in a dry, airtight location as possible and can be kept in either the fridge or the freezer depending on how long you reckon it’ll be around for.

Fruit, eggs, butter and ketchup, the types of foods people can’t agree how to store is as long as your arm.

Alamy

Fortunately, thanks to the fine folks at QI there ought to be no more arguments about the best way to store pepper – the kind you grind out over a meal not the red, yellow, orange and green kinds which you chop up.

They’ve confirmed that the scientifically proven best way to store pepper is in the cupboard away from direct sunlight, as the piperine that gives pepper its spice breaks down in contact with light and ruins the flavour.

Perhaps that’s why fancy restaurants always keep their pepper in those wooden shakers which keep all light out.

As for the other foods mentioned in this piece, some kinds of fruit such as lemons, limes and oranges can be kept safe in the fridge but others like bananas will suffer from the cold temperatures.

Eggs can be kept in the fridge too, though they need to be kept at a consistent temperature and therefore shouldn’t be stored in the door section where the temperature goes up and down the most.

Butter is best off being kept in the fridge until you need it, at which point a good butter dish in a cool place outside of direct sunlight becomes the prime place for it.

Meanwhile, you can keep ketchup in either the fridge or the cupboard, though it should definitely live in the fridge once you’ve opened it up.

