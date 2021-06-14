unilad
This Man’s Breakfast Wrap Is The Weirdest Thing You’ll See Today

by : Emily Brown on : 14 Jun 2021 15:32
@hairy_spice/TikTok

Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day, but if it’s between having breakfast and having a wrap filled with marmite, mustard and a banana, I think most of us would be happy to go without. 

TikTok user Hairy Spice, on the other hand, is more than happy to have that eyebrow-raising combination of foods first thing in the morning, and it seems he doesn’t stop there, either.

In a video shared to his page, the TikToker announced he was going to be having a wrap for breakfast before going on to fill it with the strangest mix of spices, sauces and flavours that you’ll probably ever come across.

Check it out below:

Loading…

Hairy Spice wasted no time in getting controversial as he kicked things off with a spread of love-it-or-hate-it Marmite, before continuing down the savoury route by adding mustard, tabasco, cayenne pepper and chilli flakes.

Things then took a turn when he threw a banana into the mix – and not a peeled banana, but a whole fruit, skin, stalk and all. As if creating the wrap wasn’t a strange enough act in itself, the TikToker then proceeded to eat the whole thing until he was left with what appeared to be just the stalk of the banana.

Banana and mustard filled wrap (@hairy_spice/TikTok)@hairy_spice

Clearly aware of the fact the combination of fillings he’d chosen was unusual, Hairy Spice then gave his verdict and announced the flavours actually ‘worked surprisingly well’ together.

Though the TikToker might not be one to take food inspiration from, his unusual eating habits continue to entertain thousands of people on the platform, where he has racked up more than 40,000 followers.

Featured Image Credit: @hairy_spice/TikTok

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Food, Banana, breakfast, TikTok

    Happy Breakfast!!

 