TikToker Recreates Incredible Dishes From Your Favourite Movies And They’re Unreal

Disney/Gabrielle Williams/TikTok

Every once in a while, a movie will feature a dish that looks so delicious that you’d give anything to switch places with the characters eating it, no matter what kind of drama or turmoil they might be going through.

Disney is particularly good at presenting these sorts of dishes, from incredibly cheesy pizza to mouth-watering sweet treats – though there are also a few more unconventional food items that film fans would love to get their hands on, like Harry Potter’s iconic squashed birthday cake.

Considering there’s only so much food envy one person can have, one TikToker decided to take action to bring some of cinema’s most amazing-looking recipes to life.

Check out some of her creations below:

Gabrielle Williams describes herself as ‘The ORIGINAL Disney Movie Food Series Creator’, and entertains one million followers with her incredible recipes inspired by beloved movies.

As made clear in her bio, Gabrielle has an affinity for Disney dishes, and has dedicated time to recreating a range of delectable items from the company. One video showed the talented chef demonstrating the perfect pizza cheese-pull seen in A Goofy Movie, while another showed her create the perfect portion of ratatouille originally put together by Remy the rat.

See her colourful ratatouille here:

Over time, Gabrielle has created Lilo and Stitch’s mint choc chip ice cream, the poison caramel apples from Enchanted and hazelnut soup inspired by Tangled, as well as ‘the grey stuff’ presented in Beauty and the Beast and the spaghetti and meatballs lovingly shared by the two dogs in Lady and the Tramp.

The TikToker doesn’t just stick to Disney, however, and fans of other franchises will be glad to know that she’s also branched out with menu items taken from the likes of the creepy film Coraline, as well as the aforementioned pink and green birthday cake presented by Hagrid to a young Harry Potter.

Gabrielle has been widely praised online for her impressive commitment to her creations, with one TikTok user asking her to ‘open a Disney restaurant’ so other people can experience the food with more than just their eyes.

Another TikToker commented, ‘YOU ARE SO TALENTED. Disney needs to hire you,’ while a third said that Gabrielle was ‘making everyone’s childhood come to life’ with her videos.

Although watching Gabrielle create her dishes on TikTok means viewers are still taking them in through a screen, she has offered us all hope by proving that they can exist outside the world of fiction, if only we can be bothered to make them.

