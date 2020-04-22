Toddler 'Shocked And Amazed' As He Tries Cheese For The First Time @funnybunnyhoney/TikTok

Have you ever tried a certain food and known instantly that your life will never be the same? If not, maybe you’ve never tried queso.

I say this because mum Perla Cruz, from Lancaster, South Carolina, shared a video of her one-year-old son trying the melted cheese dip for the very first time, and his reaction is enough to convince anyone that it’s the best-tasting dish out there – which, to be fair, it just might be.

The young boy, Joshua Olivos, isn’t able to eat solid food just yet, but when he saw his mum eating tortilla chips topped with queso he was mesmerised.

Joshua had never tried any type of cheese before, but Perla started to feel bad when he continued to stare so intensely at her as she enjoyed her snack, so she decided to give in and let him try it.

She soaked one of the chips in cheese to ensure it was soft before holding it out and letting Joshua finally get a taste of the melted dip, and let’s just say, he enjoyed it.

His reaction speaks for itself – check it out here:

The cheese appeared to give Joshua an instant high as he widened his eyes in wonder and started to grin, suggesting his tastebuds were very happy with the deliciousness they’d just been treated to.

Describing his reaction, Perla told UNILAD:

It was like he was amazed or surprised and then very much satisfied with the taste!

Joshua isn’t old enough to talk yet, but he didn’t let that stop him from requesting more cheese as he kept leaning forward towards the dish as if to encourage his mum to keep the good stuff coming.

Perla obliged, evidently unable to tear her son from his new love, and gave him some more. Now whenever she buys Mexican food she makes sure to get an extra little pot of queso for Joshua to enjoy.

Joshua has apparently never had such a strong reaction to a food before, though I can’t imagine any soft food is quite as delicious as queso. Still, his brilliant response has left Perla excited to introduce him to other tasty foods, like bacon, avocado, cheesecake and sour sweets – though I can imagine his smile will turn to a grimace of shock when he tries the latter.

I think we can all relate to Joshua’s reaction in one way or another, whether you’re a queso lover or you simply have that kind of response whenever you get a taste of your favourite food.

It’s good to find joy in the little things in life, even if it’s just a bowl of melted cheese.