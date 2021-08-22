unilad
Advert

Tom Cruise Curry House Picture And Order Of Choice Has Baffled The Internet

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Aug 2021 13:21
Tom Cruise Curry House Picture And Order Of Choice Has Baffled The InternetPA/@Ashas_UK/Twitter

Tom Cruise has been spotted out and about in Birmingham amid reports of filming for the next Mission Impossible movie, and locals were delighted to see him stop by at one of their favourite curry houses.

The 59-year-old actor dined out at Asha’s Birmingham, on Newhall Street, a multi-award winning bar and restaurant owned by famed ‘Queen of Hindi pop’ Asha Bhosle.

Advert

It appears Cruise was a big fan of the acclaimed establishment, posing with members of staff outside the entrance. However, many people has been left a little puzzled by the picture.

In a tweet celebrating the star’s visit, Asha’s wrote:

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday evening.

Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment

Advert

Of course, the sight of one of the most famous Hollywood actors strolling around Birmingham has left many fans absolutely stricken, and some have point-blank refused to believe they’re looking at the real deal.

One person tweeted, ‘That’s a lookalike. Come on,’ while another declared that there was ‘no way that’s Tom Cruise’.

Advert

Real or not, many have also been left puzzled by Cruise’s bold choice to order not one but two chicken tikka masalas, with one person tweeting, ‘bit greedy’.

As one person wisely noted:

Risky Business having a curry then another one straight after no matter how good it is.

Others took aim at the lack of spice in his order, with one person tweeting, ‘Order a proper curry next time Tom.’

Advert

One spice lover fumed:

Of all the curry dishes to feed Tom Cruise you gave him the absolute lamest! Chicken tikka masala should be retired to the menu section where the omelette resides. Give him a fiery dish where afterwards, his attempt to make it to the toilet in time becomes a mission impossible.

Advert

The choice of Cruise’s side orders and starters have been left a mystery, but hopefully he opted for a delicious garlic and coriander naan to mop up his sauce.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via s[email protected].

Most Read StoriesMost Read

R. Kelly ‘Sexually Abused 16-Year-Old’ That He Met At His Child Porn Trial, Court Hears
Celebrity

R. Kelly ‘Sexually Abused 16-Year-Old’ That He Met At His Child Porn Trial, Court Hears

American Man Divides Opinion After Reviewing British Snacks
Food

American Man Divides Opinion After Reviewing British Snacks

Couple Use Laundry To Seek Revenge On Their Camera Crazed Neighbour
Life

Couple Use Laundry To Seek Revenge On Their Camera Crazed Neighbour

Fines Issued To Unruly Passengers On Airplanes Hits Shocking Milestone
News

Fines Issued To Unruly Passengers On Airplanes Hits Shocking Milestone

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Asha's, Birmingham, curry, Food, Now, Tom Cruise

 