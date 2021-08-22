Tom Cruise Curry House Picture And Order Of Choice Has Baffled The Internet
Tom Cruise has been spotted out and about in Birmingham amid reports of filming for the next Mission Impossible movie, and locals were delighted to see him stop by at one of their favourite curry houses.
The 59-year-old actor dined out at Asha’s Birmingham, on Newhall Street, a multi-award winning bar and restaurant owned by famed ‘Queen of Hindi pop’ Asha Bhosle.
It appears Cruise was a big fan of the acclaimed establishment, posing with members of staff outside the entrance. However, many people has been left a little puzzled by the picture.
In a tweet celebrating the star’s visit, Asha’s wrote:
It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday evening.
Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment
Of course, the sight of one of the most famous Hollywood actors strolling around Birmingham has left many fans absolutely stricken, and some have point-blank refused to believe they’re looking at the real deal.
One person tweeted, ‘That’s a lookalike. Come on,’ while another declared that there was ‘no way that’s Tom Cruise’.
Real or not, many have also been left puzzled by Cruise’s bold choice to order not one but two chicken tikka masalas, with one person tweeting, ‘bit greedy’.
As one person wisely noted:
Risky Business having a curry then another one straight after no matter how good it is.
Others took aim at the lack of spice in his order, with one person tweeting, ‘Order a proper curry next time Tom.’
One spice lover fumed:
Of all the curry dishes to feed Tom Cruise you gave him the absolute lamest! Chicken tikka masala should be retired to the menu section where the omelette resides. Give him a fiery dish where afterwards, his attempt to make it to the toilet in time becomes a mission impossible.
The choice of Cruise’s side orders and starters have been left a mystery, but hopefully he opted for a delicious garlic and coriander naan to mop up his sauce.
