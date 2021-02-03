unilad
Advert

Uber Buys Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly For $1.1 Billion

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Feb 2021 09:49
Uber Buys Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly For $1.1 BillionUber Buys Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly For $1.1 BillionPixabay/Drizly

US-based alcohol-delivery service Drizly is set to become part of the Uber Eats app after being sold to the company for $1.1 billion in stock and cash.

After making a name for itself as the transporter of both people and food, Uber will take responsibility for a new form of precious cargo when the deal with Drizly closes, which is expected to be in the first half of 2021.

Advert

The company announced the acquisition on Tuesday, February 1, explaining it will keep the existing Drizly app live as well as incorporating the business into its own delivery app.

After being founded in 2012, Drizly went on to become the leading on-demand alcohol delivery service in the US, CNBC reports. It is available in 1,400 US cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington DC, as well as Alberta, Canada.

Uber’s acquisition of the popular company will allow Uber to offer beer, wine and spirits in the majority of US states in addition to the food shopping, package and prescription delivery it recently launched in some regions. It could also help to drive people to use Uber’s app more often.

Advert

Uber Eats has recorded great success amid the coronavirus pandemic, when people were encouraged to stay at home and thus turned to delivery services to bring them food.

Uber EatsUber EatsPA Images

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the business has been growing ‘at extraordinary rates’. Similarly, Drizly said it had more than 300% growth in the past year.

Following the news of the acquisition, the Uber Eats share price went up 6.5% to $56.20.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year
Technology

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year

Guy Who Made $30,000 From GameStop Shares Buys Consoles For Children’s Hospital
Life

Guy Who Made $30,000 From GameStop Shares Buys Consoles For Children’s Hospital

Lancashire Farm Makes £50,000 During Pandemic By Offering Zoom Calls With Goats
Animals

Lancashire Farm Makes £50,000 During Pandemic By Offering Zoom Calls With Goats

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Food, Now, Uber

Credits

CNBC

  1. CNBC

    Uber agrees to buy alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion

 