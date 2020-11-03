UK’s First Vegan Butcher Completely Sells Out On First Day

@rudysdvd/Instagram

With veganism on the rise in recent years, a vegan butcher has opened in the UK and it completely sold out on its first day of opening.

Rudy’s Vegan Diner is the first vegan butcher to open in the UK with it opening its doors on Sunday, November 1.

The store itself is based in Islington, London, but Rudy’s also has an online store too, so people across the whole country can order its plant-based goods.

Impressively, prior to opening, Rudy’s Vegan Diner had huge queues which went as far as spanning across to the next street. Rudy’s also received 100 online orders within the first 10 minutes of its site going live.

Sharing a video on Instagram of the massive queue yesterday, November 2, Rudy’s wrote, ‘SOLD OUT […] This was the line at 10.54am before we even opened and it didn’t slow down for hours! 100 online orders in the first ten minutes! Thank you to everyone who stopped by, messaged with love, ordered online and and shouted out our news.’

It continued, ‘It was an unbelievable turn out. We are so blessed to have your support and feel overwhelmed by all the love. THANK YOU, thank you a million times and more’.

Later on in the day, Rudy’s gave another update stating that its online selection has sold out as well and promised that its chefs were ‘cooking away day and night’ to ensure both the site and store were restocked.

Rudy’s offers an array of vegan foods from raw ‘meatballs’ and ‘pulled pork’, to its ‘baycon’ and ‘soysage patties’.

People took to social media to express their excitement of the butchers opening. One person tweeted, ‘What better way to celebrate #WorldVeganDay than with the opening of the UK’s first permanent #vegan butchers?! I queued for an hour but it was worth it for the haul I walked away with’.

Journalist Piers Morgan, who has long criticised veganism, had something to say about it, too. He wrote , ‘A vegan butcher’s shop… and people wonder why I’ve written a book about the world going nuts.’

Replying to Morgan, someone put, ‘So a vegan shop that presumably produces plant based meat in store? Love this, thanks for giving them promo. Will try and find more info.’

You can find out more about Rudy’s vegan butchers here.