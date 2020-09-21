Uncle Roger Hilariously Reviews Gordon Ramsay's Egg Fried Rice Uncle Roger/YouTube

Uncle Roger has hilariously reviewed Gordan Ramsay’s egg fried rice recipe, and it’s safe to say he doesn’t think he’s an idiot sandwich.

The well-known YouTuber recently went in on Jamie Oliver’s recipe, but luckily good ol’ Gordon saved the day.

One of the YouTuber’s biggest criticisms of Jamie Oliver’s dish was the use of chilli jam in it, something which horrified Roger, so he decided to review Ramsey’s recipe instead.

Advert

It was almost four minutes into Uncle Roger’s review of Oliver’s rice before he said the chef had done something correct (in Roger’s eyes, anyway), but Ramsey was golden from the get-go.

Check it out:

Throwing shade at Oliver’s cooking, Uncle Roger commented on Ramsey’s skin care (since he had no criticisms about his food), and suggested he used his fellow chef’s egg fried rice as a moisturiser because it was so wet.

Advert

After sharing the video on YouTube yesterday, September 20, Uncle Roger sent a tweet out to the Scottish-born chef. He said, ‘@GordonRamsay, Uncle Roger loves your fried rice video.’ He then asked the chef if he wanted to collaborate with him.

Ramsey replied to the tweet, writing: ‘Two woks because I stole @jamieoliver’s after I saw him put chilli jam in his rice !!!’

Uncle Roger rose in popularity on YouTube after doing a review of the BBC’s egg fried rice recipe in July this year. To date, the video has accumulated over 14 million views, and counting.

Advert