Vegan Asks Entire Neighbourhood Not To Cook Meat Outside Because The ‘Odour Is Offensive’
An email apparently sent by a vegan jogger has gone viral, as it requested the entire neighbourhood refrain from cooking meat outside.
For some reason, a lot of meat-eaters have beef (sorry) with vegans. Logically, it doesn’t make any sense – people should be allowed to eat whatever diet they want, and vegan food options only provide more choice – they’re not limiting.
Still, often the judgement remains, and this particular vegan jogger – believed to be from the San Francisco suburb of Berkeley – California, didn’t do much to try and win over their meat-loving neighbourhood.
The email was shared on the Twitter account ‘Best of Nextdoor’, and while the author hasn’t been identified, they clearly have strong opinions about meat, and, more specifically, its odour.
They addressed their neighbours, writing:
what’s up neighbourhood, one love
As a vegan runner, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and folks start opening their windows.
Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking.
I’ve noticed a sharp uptick recently in the smell of folks cooking meat and it can be quite overpowering.
The vegan went on to describe the odour of meat as ‘offensive’, and expressed hope the community would ‘have some empathy for its plant-based neighbours’.
They offered suggestions as to how residents could achieve this empathy, by recommending closing windows when meat is cooking and only putting vegetables on outdoor barbecues.
The author continued:
I don’t want to be a stereotype, so I won’t go into detail why the odor [sic] of cooking animals is offensive.
But I encourage you to do your research and join the movement of ppl [sic] who are fighting back.
It’s unclear what kind of reception the email got from its recipients, but the fact someone posted it online suggests they wanted to share the unusual message with the world.
Twitter users were quick to comment on the email, with many slamming the vegan for their requests.
One person wrote:
Brah… how can you request people ONLY PUT VEGGIES ON THE GRILL. Grills are for meats.
Another responded:
You must be joking. Might I suggest a much simpler solution: don’t run at dinner time.
As we make our way into the warmer months, I imagine any desire to keep windows closed and meat indoors will become more and more unlikely. The vegan will probably have to take the advice offered to them and take up running at a different time of day to avoid the ‘offensive’ meaty odours.
CreditsBest of Nextdoor/Twitter
