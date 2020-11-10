Walkers Cheese And Onion Voted Best Crisps In New Poll
It’s a debate more divisive than Brexit leadership elections combined, but the results are in.
A survey has officially hailed Walkers Cheese and Onion crisps as the UK’s favourite, and it’s an absolute travesty, if we’re being honest.
Despite the vast array of vibrant flavours on offer here in the UK, a survey of 2,000 Brits voted Cheese and Onion Walkers as the nation’s favourite flavour. At least Gary Lineker will be proud.
It goes without saying that we are a national of crisp lovers, but if you’re anything like me, you’ll be shocked to discover what flavours people are devouring behind closed doors.
Second prize goes to Monster Munch, but not the classic (and delicious) Pickled Onion flavour that you might expect. Oh no, the silver medal goes to none other than Beef Monster Munch. Seriously, who on Earth participated in this survey.
Walkers cemented its place as the most eaten brand of crisps here in the UK, with its famed Salt and Vinegar crisps taking the bronze in third place. Finally, we’re starting to make a bit more sense.
There’s some undeniably questionable choices in the list, and it seems as though McCoys and Kettle Chips, aka the absolute elite crisps, have fallen of the face of the Earth. Travesty.
Check out the full list here:
1. Walkers Cheese and Onion
2. Beef Monster Munch
3. Walkers Salt and Vinegar
4. Pringles Original
5. Walkers Ready Salted
6. Beef Hula Hoops
7. Bacon Frazzles
8. Salt and Vinegar Squares
9. Skips
10. Pickled Onion Monster Munch
11. Quavers
12. Doritos Cool Original
13. Pringles Sour Cream and Chive
14. Pringles Salt and Vinegar
15. Doritos Tangy Cheese
16. Walkers Prawn Cocktail
17. Nik Naks Nice ‘n’ Spicy
18. Scampi Fries
19. Wotsits
20. Salt and Vinegar Hula Hoops
I must admit, it’s nice to see Nik Naks finally getting a bit of air time, and I’m sure all my fellow 90s kids can relate.
Ellie Glason, a spokesperson for Perspectus Global, which conducted the survey, said, as per the Mirror:
Brits are a nation of crisp lovers, so we thought it would be interesting to see which brands and flavours we love the most.
It’s great to see that while more modern snacks such as Pringles and Doritos are popular, we clearly still love many of our childhood favourites.
The survey also revealed that on average 16 to 29-year-olds manage to munch their way through eight bags of crisps per week.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read