Wendy’s Is Coming To Britain Next Month

Wendy's/PA Images

The Baconators are coming back! Next month, Wendy’s will finally return to the UK after 20 long years.

Once upon a time, Wendy’s stood among Britain’s roster of fast food chains. However, amid the overwhelming power of McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC, as well as high operating costs, the company closed its 10 stores and left in 2000 to concentrate on the North American market.

Advert 10

Now, it’s time for a comeback. With plans for up to 400 outlets across the country, paving the way for 12,000 jobs, people will soon get their hands on a Wendy’s meal.

PA Images

As reported by BBC News, Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s chief development officer, said, ‘The UK launch will spearhead a European-wide expansion as Wendy’s looks to build on strong growth on the other side of the Atlantic, where the brand last year dethroned Burger King to become the number two player in the US hamburger market.’

While Wendy’s hopes to establish itself as a go-to location, the company’s presence will be lower than McDonald’s, which currently holds a whopping 1,300 outlets across the UK.

Advert 10

The first restaurant will open in Reading in June, followed by one in Oxford and another in Stratford. You’ll also be able to order a burger from Wendy’s via Uber Eats.

In terms of what square-shaped burgers will be on offer, you can likely expect the famous Baconator, the Jr. Hamburger and the Bacon Jalapeño Triple Cheeseburger, as well as other items tailored to the British market, in addition to new vegetarian options.

Pringle earlier said, ‘Where the UK has been pulling back is in casual dining – just like we have in the US. But we believe their overall growth in the quick service restaurant segment – and hamburger specifically – is growing and we believe we can be a challenger brand in that market and have great success.’

Advert 10