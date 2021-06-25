Why It Is Illegal To Make Stilton Cheese In Stilton

It’s actually not EU law which protects stilton, it’s English law and it was the High Court of England in 1996 that decided that stilton cheese originated in and around the Melton Mowbray area.

It was the High Court’s decision that restricted production to Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

It matters because stilton has a history and heritage and the dairies that have been continuously making this cheese for 250 years and they have the knowledge and the links to the landscape.