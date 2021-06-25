Why It Is Illegal To Make Stilton Cheese In Stilton
While it’s easy to relate stilton cheese with the British town of Stilton in Cambridgeshire, it’s actually illegal for the product to be produced there.
The legalities around the production of stilton have been brought into the spotlight following an argument from Conservative MP Shailesh Vara, who explained a local historian found the cheese used to be made in Stilton, and therefore it should be allowed to be made there again.
Vara argued Stilton village had become ‘caught up in the European bureaucracy’ and expressed belief that the law regarding the cheese should change following Brexit, though the UK Protected Food Names Association said the industry was at risk of being ‘undermined’ if that were to happen.
Under the EU’s Protected Foods Name Scheme, however, the cheese can only legally be called stilton if it is made in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire or Leicestershire – not Cambridgeshire.
Matthew O’Callaghan, the chair of the UK Protected Food Names Association, explained the government would have to go to the UK’s High Court for the cheese to be legally made elsewhere.
Per BBC News, he explained:
It’s actually not EU law which protects stilton, it’s English law and it was the High Court of England in 1996 that decided that stilton cheese originated in and around the Melton Mowbray area.
It was the High Court’s decision that restricted production to Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
It matters because stilton has a history and heritage and the dairies that have been continuously making this cheese for 250 years and they have the knowledge and the links to the landscape.
Products such as stilton cheese and Melton Mowbray pork pies would continue to have legal protection during the Brexit transition period, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said, after which new UK Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) schemes will be launched to ensure the foods continue to receive legal protection.
