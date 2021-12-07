Woman Blasted For Filming Herself Eating Crisps And Spitting Them Back Into Packets

u/UnicornGasm/Reddit

A woman has been branded ‘disgusting’ for going round the supermarket spitting in items and putting them back on the shelves.

A nine-minute clip shows a woman taking part in a bizarre scene of events at a Kroger grocery store in Nashville, not quite grasping the fact it’s not socially acceptable to try before you buy with food, let alone during a pandemic.

The clip shows the woman walking around a supermarket, eating certain items before spitting them back into their packets and re-sealing the bag.

The videos were reportedly uploaded to YouTube and Instagram, however they were later removed after being blasted as ‘disgusting’ by outraged viewers, MailOnline reports.

Some users even suggested that she should be arrested and receive a prison sentence for getting her germs all over the food.

With many other customers probably not knowing whether to run away or hide in fright, one brave man went up to the woman to question her antics and ask if she was stealing.

She reportedly replied:

I’m not stealing. I plan on buying those things. Mind your own business. I remember where I put it. It’s none of your business, why don’t you mind your own business.

The woman is said to have paid for her half-consumed and half-drunk items before leaving the shop, according to TooFab.

A spokesperson for Kroger said the ‘safety of our customers and associates is our top priority’, and that an investigation was launched into the incident as soon as the store was made aware of the video.

They said:

Through the quick action of our team, we were able to verify the items used for the video were not left behind on the shelf and were purchased by the individuals involved.

They concluded that ‘even if intended as a prank’, the woman’s behaviour was ‘disturbing’.

‘It is important to remember that tampering with consumer packaging is a criminal offense,’ they said.

Despite the footage being deleted from her social media accounts, users took to Reddit to condemn the behaviour. One said: ‘I think she should be arrested and prosecuted for tampering with food.’

Another wrote:

What if she was carrying COVID, the flu or some other garbage. This person is pond scum.

A third commented: ‘Criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity even if they did buy the items they f**ked with.’