Woman Keeps McDonald’s In Box For 24 Years And It Still Looks Fresh aly.sherb/TikTok

For the benefit of science, one woman kept a McDonald’s order in a box for 24 years. Now, she’s opened it, and it doesn’t even look that bad.

When you’re eating a good meal, a proper tasty treat, you want to savour it, though you inevitably end up inhaling it like a pelican. However, there’s a difference between stretching out something delicious, and leaving it for more than two decades.

The trend has been a mainstay of online videos for quite sometime, though. A quick search on YouTube for ‘decomposing foods’ and you’ll find a library of icky experiments; whether it be glasses of milk, kebabs, burgers or fruit. This time, we’re looking at something a little different, with far stranger results.

TikTok user @aly.sherb shared a video of her grandmother, who’d kept her McDonald’s order from 1996 in a box in her closet. The bag, while a little feeble, still had its original NASCAR advert on it.

Then, she takes out the food. While the chips – sorry, fries for the folks in the US – don’t exactly look palatable, she explains that they ‘look like they maybe could’ve fallen under your seat a month or so ago that never rotted or decayed.’

Next up, the hamburger. Again, you wouldn’t want it on your plate. However, ‘the bread has never molded, the meat has never rotted, and it has never even broken. It’s completely in tact,’ she said.

However, the gran adds at the end of the clip: ‘Not sure what would happen if you ate it though.’ Right, who’s going to volunteer as tribute?