Woman Who Urinated On Potatoes In Walmart Has Turned Herself In

A woman who was accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart has turned herself in to the police.

The suspect, identified as Grace Brown, reportedly came forward on Tuesday (July 30) after West Mifflin Police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account showing her in the Walmart in western Pennsylvania, USA.

Police were on the lookout for Brown following accusations she had peed on potatoes in the store. A store employee reportedly witnessed the incident, which is said to have taken place sometime late on July 24 or early July 25.

On July 25 the West Mifflin Police Department released photos of the woman taken from surveillance video at the store in hopes someone in the community would be able to identify her.

Yesterday (July 30), WTAE-TV reporter Marcie Cipriani shared the update on the situation on Twitter, writing:

BREAKING: Grace Brown turned herself in to West Mifflin Police, after learning that she was wanted for urinating on potatoes inside Walmart, according to her attorney.

Brown is said to be facing multiple charges for the incident.

Cipriani later tweeted:

Police say Grace Brown will be charged with Criminal Mischief, Open Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness for urinating on potatoes inside the West Mifflin Walmart.

BREAKING: GRACE BROWN turned herself in to West Mifflin Police, after learning that she was wanted for URINATING ON POTATOES INSIDE WALMART, according to her attorney #WTAE pic.twitter.com/hDhKXuzi4u — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) July 30, 2019

It’s not clear whether the Walmart employee who witnessed Brown relieving herself attempted to put a stop to the incident but a spokesperson for the store said the situation was quickly dealt with.

According to Fox News, Walmart released a statement on the matter which read:

The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.

Brown’s decision to pee on the potatoes is the latest in what appears to be a very unhygienic trend of tainting food in supermarkets.

Earlier this month a woman went viral for licking ice cream before placing the tub back in a store’s freezer, while a Florida woman was also recently arrested for allegedly ruining more than $2,000 of food after spitting and urinating into the store’s ice cream.

Hopefully these people will soon learn to keep their bodily fluids to themselves!

