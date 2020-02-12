World's First Batman-Themed Restaurant To Open In London Warner Bros. Consumer Products/DC Comics/Wonderland Restaurants

A Batman-themed restaurant is coming to London, and it sounds pretty amazing.

The restaurant, called Park Row, will be located in the heart of London on 77 Brewer Street, near Piccadilly Circus, and is set to open its doors in spring 2020.

Reportedly standing at a whopping 18,000 square foot in size, the restaurant will sit in the basement at the Crown Estate’s Grade II-listed venue.

Guests will step down into a room that resembles Batman’s lair, while the restaurant will boast three bars and five different ‘dining environments’.

Batman Restaurant Warner Bros. Consumer Products/DC Comics/Wonderland Restaurants

Prices will average at £45 ($58) per person, and while that may seem a bit pricey, by the looks of the pictures it seems totally worth the money.

The restaurant won’t only be Batman-inspired, but will have rooms dedicated to other well-known DC characters.

The Iceberg Lounge will be dedicated to Batman comic book villain The Penguin, and will be the largest restaurant dining room featuring an international menu, cocktail bar and live entertainment.

Batman Warner Bros. Studios

There will also be a Harley Quinn-inspired restaurant and an Old Gotham City speakeasy, serving cocktails and sharing plates. The Monarch Theatre, Park Row’s multi-sensory tasting menu experience, will use projection mapping technology ‘to explore the psychology of heroism through food’.

The 18,000-square foot building is said to be able to seat 330 people which, as a former waitress, gives me the fear to just think about having to work in it.

The restaurant is a partnership between Warner Bros. Consumer Products, DC, and Wonderland Restaurants – a private equity-backed business founded by entrepreneur James Bulmer.

As per Forbes, Bulmer said:

Trends in our sector are moving towards fun, immersive and experiential dining and our aim is to demonstrate this on a grand scale with exceptional food and drink to match. I am still a child at heart, inspired by the greatest stories and storytellers. For me, great food experiences are about unlocking guests’ emotions and creating edible memories.

Currently, Park Row’s website doesn’t give much away other than describing their upcoming restaurant as an ‘immersive DC-inspired restaurant experience’, as well as giving people the option to sign up for mailing list. Though I’m sure people will be queuing round the corner when it does open.

Robert Pattinson PA

The next Batman movie will star Robert Pattinson as the lead character, following the footsteps of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

The film, known simply as The Batman, will also star the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, and is set to be released June 25, 2021.

If you need to get your Batman fix before then though, you’ll be able to visit the Park Row restaurant come spring.