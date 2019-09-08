World’s First Cheese Conveyor Belt Restaurant Opened This Week

Eating food off a conveyor belt isn’t a new creation. In fact, it’s something we’ve been doing for more than two decades since YO! Sushi first revolutionised the way we eat out.

Since that first store opened in 1997 though, the restaurant chain has remained one of a kind and bar sushi outlets other food proprietors haven’t caught on to this unique dining experience – until now, that is.

Why? Because the world’s first cheese – yes, cheese – conveyor belt restaurant opened in London this week, changing the way we eat the dairy product forever. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Let’s face it, the world’s going to shit. What with the current climate emergency we’re facing, Boris Johnson threatening to challenge an actual law stopping a no-deal Brexit, and Donald Trump potentially breaking a federal law by doctoring a Hurricane Dorian forecast map with a Sharpie, there’s not much to smile about.

Enter: Pick & Cheese, the ‘world’s first cheese conveyor belt restaurant,’ launched by The Cheese Bar and taking pride of place at the new KERB street food market in Covent Garden.

As per Devon Live, the restaurant was first a cheese van which started up in 2014 and would travel around UK festivals. Upon receiving incredible reviews for its grilled cheese sandwiches however, the food van expanded into a restaurant two years later.

Now it’s shaken things up even further, expanding their traditional cheese and wine format to incorporate a new, fun way of dining and to encourage people to come out of their comfort zone when it comes to trying new things.

Tonight is the night! Join us this evening to celebrate the soft launch of Pick & Cheese at @KERB_ Seven Dials market 🧀 for 50% off all food and drink, a whole 48 hours before anyone else, make sure you book via the link below 👀👀👀https://t.co/sfgGBR2fLo pic.twitter.com/3x12JyzLz0 — The Cheese Bar (@thecheesebarldn) September 5, 2019

Pick & Cheese has 25 different cheeses available at any one time, as well as a couple of hot dishes and plates of charcuterie (prepared meat products), iNews reports.

The restaurant is the creation of Mathew Carver, who also has a cheese bar in Camden which sells even fancier dishes like cheese-filled profiteroles, five-cheese macaroni, and gooey fondue.

Carver told iNews:

At the Cheese Bar, customers see cheeses on the board and often want to pick and choose their own. There’s always been demand for more options. So this is a natural progression. We want to let people pick what they want, and give them the chance to try as many different varieties as possible.

As fancy as this new venture sounds though, Carver has made sure it’s all affordable; prices start at £2.95, with £5.25 being the most expensive option. Portions of cheese come on colour coded plates.

Carver hopes Pick & Cheese will help people discover some British cheeses which he says are ‘underrepresented,’ while also offering a diverse range of wines from France, Italy, Sicily, and more.

The restaurant opened yesterday (September 7) as part of the KERB Seven Dials food market. Well, what’re you waiting for?

