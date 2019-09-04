You Can Now Buy Brussels Sprouts Gin

Pickering's Gin/Pixabay

I’ve barely put away my barbecue, and yet already the first sprigs of festive food are popping up in the shops like startling early fairy lights.

It was only a matter of time until the classic Brussels sprout made its divisive appearance. However, I must say I didn’t expect it to arrive in liquid form.

Scottish drinks distillery Pickering’s Gin have launched a Brussels sprout flavoured gin, a chilling thought for those who have to coat the festive veg in a vat of cranberry sauce before being able to swallow them.

This evergreen tinged gin is believed to be the very first of its kind on earth – even in the North Pole – distilled using 100kg of locally Brussels sprouts.

This gin comes as part of a £25 limited edition six-pack of Christmas themed gin baubles which will look as pretty on your tree as it will in your glass.

The other baubles contain gins flavoured with Christmas Clementine, Festive Cranberry, Spiced Pear and Cinnamon, Figgy Pudding and Plum and Ginger. Guaranteed to make for a merry gift for your favourite gin sipper this festive season.

Marcus Pickering, Co-Founder and Head of Export at the Edinburgh based distillery has made the following statement, as reported by the MailOnline:

We launched the first-ever Christmas Gin bauble back in 2016 and it became an instant hit with gin lovers around the country – making it a must-have gift. However, this year we really wanted to spice things up and to take the original and best gin bauble to the next level. We are thrilled to finally be able to share our unique festive flavoured gin baubles. It was an interesting challenge trying to balance the unmistakable flavour of brussels sprouts to get the taste just right – and the distillery had a very distinct aroma while the gin was being distilled! However, we love the end result and it is the ideal tipple for friends and family to share together this Christmas.

Mr Pickering added:

A limited number of packs are available to buy direct from our website and traditionally our festive baubles have been hugely popular and sold very quickly. We expect gin fans will be out in force to snap up this year’s baubles to ensure they can taste the world’s first Brussels sprout flavoured gin.

I must say, as a recent sprout convert, I’m rather hoping to find this bauble in my stocking. The gin inside is said to have a ‘surprisingly sweet, slightly nutty taste with a green, herbaceous and peppery twang’.

Best of all, purchasing this booze will go towards a very worthy cause which is of course very much in the true spirit of Christmas.

Proceeds will go to Contact the Elderly’s Community Christmas campaign, which hosts over 700 local events across the UK over the festive season, to help tackle loneliness amongst elderly people.

