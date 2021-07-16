unilad
You Can Now Buy Mac And Cheese Flavour Ice Cream

An unlikely collaboration has led to macaroni and cheese flavour ice cream that proved so popular it sold out in an hour.

We’ve all been intrigued by new flavours of ice cream but few are as original as macaroni and cheese. The new flavour launched on Wednesday to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day and comes from a collaboration between Kraft and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Interestingly, the flavour seems to be highly popular, and 2,000 pints sold out within an hour. Not only that, but the popularity of the ice cream caused the site to crash within nine minutes.

Outside of the digital world, the flavour has also proved to be popular. Van Leeuwen’s stores reported that its entire stock, that’s 9,000 scoops, had sold out in just 3 hours.

Khleo Thomas, who starred in the film Holes, was one of those lucky enough to get their hands on the ice cream, uploading his reaction to Instagram.

Check out the video:

Khleo confirmed the ice cream tasted salty rather than sweet before concluding it tasted just like Kraft macaroni and cheese.

While some may be mystified by the appeal of savoury ice cream, it’s clear that plenty of people were keen to try the flavour.

Those who missed out on the rare flavour will have an opportunity to try it again through Kraft’s online sweepstakes, which give entrants the chance to win 2 free pints.

