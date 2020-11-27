You Can Now Get Paid To Be A Festive Food Taster For Greggs

As a specialist website for restaurant and takeaway insurance, we keep a keen eye on takeaway trends in the UK.

This year is the first year that many limited-edition Christmas menus have been available for delivery at home, and it prompted us to wonder if we could find out once and for all which festive food is officially the best.

We’ll be looking for someone who loves Christmas as much as they love takeaways, as it’s really important for us to know how much festive joy each dish or snack brings.