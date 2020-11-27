You Can Now Get Paid To Be A Festive Food Taster For Greggs
It’s one of the most anticipated meals of the year: tasty, filling and with a delicious aroma which wafts right down the high street.
I’m talking of course about the Gregg’s Festive Bake, a champion among pasties and a staple of the panicked Christmas shopping outing.
Now, restaurant and takeaway insurance site MoneyBeach.co.uk is hiring a Festive Food Tester to sample the Christmas wares of a variety of beloved food outlets, including KFC, Costa Coffee, McDonalds and Greggs.
This dreamy role involves reviewing some of the UK’s most popular festive foods, with tasks including rating each dish in terms of taste, value for money and ‘festive-ness’, i.e. the extent of the Christmassy feelings the dish excited.
This important feedback will ultimately go towards deciding upon the very best festive food in the UK, and there’s some positively lip-smacking treats to try out here.
The successful applicant will receive payment of £200 and the price of the food will also be covered. This will be a fully remote role which you can carry out in your PJs in front of a Christmas film should you so wish, with food delivered via delivery apps such as Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.
Mike Rees, CEO of MoneyBeach.co.uk, said:
As a specialist website for restaurant and takeaway insurance, we keep a keen eye on takeaway trends in the UK.
This year is the first year that many limited-edition Christmas menus have been available for delivery at home, and it prompted us to wonder if we could find out once and for all which festive food is officially the best.
We’ll be looking for someone who loves Christmas as much as they love takeaways, as it’s really important for us to know how much festive joy each dish or snack brings.
Using Google search data, MoneyBeach.co.uk discovered that the mighty Greggs Festive Bake is the most searched for limited-edition Christmas food in the UK, with the Starbucks Eggnog Latte coming in at a close second .
Pret A Manger’s Christmas classic turkey, stuffing and cranberry sandwich came in at third place, placed ahead of the sarnies offered by M&S and Tesco.
I have to say, it’s a tough call, but Pret absolutely deserves this high rating, with their festive sandwich being pretty hard to beat taste-wise.
Applications are now open to UK residents who over the age of 18 in the UK, with applications closing on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 11.59pm.
You can check out the full list of terms and conditions, as well as how to apply, here
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]