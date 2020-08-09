You Can Now Go On A 'Cheese Crawl' Around London Pixabay

If you’re looking a reason to smile today, prepare to embrace a big ‘ole cheesy grin, because an actual cheese crawl is coming to the UK.

Yep, you’ve heard of a bar crawl before, but now you can taste a variety of different cheeses across London for just £25. Un-brie-lievable!

The cheese crawl started in the capital this weekend, August 8, but it will go on next Saturday, August 15, and potentially every Saturday after that. It doesn’t get feta than this!

The London Cheese Crawl is hosting the bonanza by taking cheese-lovers on a walking tour of London’s greatest cheese offerings, starting at 12.00pm and 3.00pm every weekend.

The tour, which lasts two and a half hours, begins in Mayfair at Fortnum and Mason, where you can enjoy samples of the best of blue. You know you’ll be in for a gouda time.

The tour will then make a stop at Paxton & Whitfield, London’s oldest cheesemonger, which just happened to be a personal favourite of Winston Churchill. While there, you’ll receive some ‘freshly made truffle brie paired with a lovely bit of bubbly,’ which is nacho average cheese stop.

Then the tour will make its final stop in Neal’s Yard, where everyone will be given a unique gooey cheese, which promises to be ‘truly delicious.’ They cheddar not be lying to us about that one, huh?

And, if you’ve even so much as smirked at one of my terrible cheese-filled puns, then you’re in luck! Because the day will also consist of the cheesiest jokes, a quiz and interactive cheese-themed competitions.

The description for the event says:

Get involved in the cheese quiz, with bonus points going to the cheesiest joker of the day.

But, if you don’t live near London and are feeling blue at the prospect of missing out on a day filled with cheesy goodness, well, you’re in luck!

That’s because the host plans to bring more cheese tours to the rest of the UK, including Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol and Edinburgh in the near future.

Obviously, it goes without saying that all the tours will strictly be adhering to social distancing rules, meaning everyone will be kept at a safe distance and will be required to wear masks while not chomping down on the cheddar.

The London Cheese Crawl tour costs £25 and you can get your hands on some tickets here.