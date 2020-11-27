YouTuber Gets Cease And Desist From Cheese Company For Making Cheese

I wish to inform you that the above described conduct is a clear infringement of the Consorzio’s intellectual property rights. Indeed, your video seems to describe how to create counterfeited replicas of Grana Padano.

On the other hand, YouTube users could understand that Grana Padano can be produced everywhere. On the contrary, the Specification Rules for the production of Grana Padano require that it is created in the production area, in Italy, by authorised entities controlled by the Consorzio.