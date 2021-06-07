unilad
You’ve Been Pouring Cooking Oil Wrong Your Whole Life

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Jun 2021 12:25
You've Been Pouring Cooking Oil Wrong Your Whole Lifechaldomom/TikTok

Thanks to TikTok, we’ve discovered how to properly pour cooking oil. 

Maybe it’s just because I’m inept in the kitchen, but pouring oil is a precarious game. Unless you’re just adding a small amount to a pan before frying something, trying to be delicate with the bottle is nerve-wracking, either resulting in lengthy dripping or accidentally flooding your food with the stuff.

Fear no more, as a new TikTok has showed off a hack (or something we should have been doing all along) to help with our oil-pouring needs.

Check out the video below: 

Posted by MamaB, aka @chaldomom, the demonstration shows her opening a big bottle of cooking oil with the caption: ‘Like seriously TikTok is awesome for teaching me something I didn’t know.’

Ordinarily, when you get a bottle of oil, you’ll remove the screw top and be faced with an additional bit of plastic to pull from the inside. If you’re like me, you’ll just pull that sucker right off and go tally-ho with the oil. We’re all fools, apparently, as we’re throwing away the key to sensible cooking.

If you take that same part, turn it upside down and place it back into the bottle – taking care not to let it drop inside, of course – it’ll control the volume of the oil and force it to trickle out, rather than trying to free-hand the usual pace it comes out.

We won't be forgetting this kitchen hack. (chaldomom/TikTok)chaldomom/TikTok

Amazingly, the video has already been viewed more than 11.5 million times, with more than 6,600 comments. One asked: ‘Urgh!!! I should’ve known about this a long time ago, it would’ve been helpful. Why doesn’t it say that on the bottle?’ The creator replied: ‘I thought the same! I agree.’

Elsewhere in the comments, there’s been debate over the use of oil on pasta all-together. ‘Frightening how many people in these comments don’t have a single idea how to cook pasta. More upsetting is how convinced they are that they’re right,’ one user wrote.

Don't forget this the next time you make pasta. (chaldomom/TikTok)chaldomom/TikTok

Now, when I cook pasta, I always put a bit of oil in the water as the pasta boils. I don’t really know if that’s correct, it’s just what I’ve always known.

‘That’s a nice way for your sauce to never stick to the pasta… that’s basic cooking to not put oil on pasta before the sauce is on,’ one user claimed. ‘Once it’s cooked and done, I usually use olive oil so it doesn’t stick together. Not too much,’ MamaB later replied.

Regardless, at least we’ll all pour the oil little more carefully now.

Featured Image Credit: chaldomom/TikTok

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Food, Cooking, Oil, TikTok

