1 in 10 Gamers Would Rather Home Was Destroyed Than Game Saves Wiped

The true dedication of gamers has been revealed in a study which found one in 10 would rather have their home destroyed than their game saves wiped.

I imagine that whatever force it took for the home to be destroyed would also have a pretty big impact on the games console inside, but given the destruction is hypothetical I’ll let that one slide.

So yes, it’s true; according to a study by mobile game publisher Kwalee, a large number of gamers are more invested in the progress they’ve made on screen than what’s physically around them, and if you’ve ever stood in front of the TV while someone is playing then I’m sure that finding won’t come as a surprise.

The study was made up of 2,000 respondents from the UK, and 2,000 from the US, and revealed quite a telling amount about where gamers’ priorities lie.

Any seasoned gamer will know exactly what ‘save game data’ is, but just for clarity’s sake, it’s the data file which allows players to pick up where they left off on a game.

The data allows FIFA fans, for example, to continue playing with their team’s progress after switching the console off, while other gamers can pick up where they left off with a particular character or ensure the story told through the game is always paused at the correct point.

If the data was destroyed, all progress made on the game would be lost; a thought that is completely unbearable to a lot of people.

As well as having their homes abolished, one in 10 gamers admitted they’d prefer to have their car crushed or their wedding ring destroyed than lose their progress in a game, while one in five of the respondents said they’d choose losing their phone over losing their game progress.

One of the respondents, Dinara, recalled the heartache of losing their progress in 2015.

They commented:

I had long been awaiting the release of Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate and made sure I was amongst the first to get my hands on it and play. I was glued to the game, sinking hours into completing everything and was around 95% through the game, when my boyfriend tried to free up space on our external hard drive to install the new Call of Duty. Long story short, he accidentally selected ‘delete all’ and wiped everything, including my game, from the hard drive. I was speechless. I didn’t even have the power to be angry and couldn’t speak to him for days. It’s been almost five years and I still can’t bring myself to pick up the game again, and haven’t completed an Assassin’s Creed game since.

As well as their preference for personal possessions, Kwalee’s study also revealed how much mental capacity is dedicated to games, with more gamers remembering how to defeat an end of level boss in a video game than what their actual boss set as their targets at work.

David Darling CBE, CEO of Kwalee, said that while the company wouldn’t advise anyone prioritise their home above their game data, it is happy being a company that makes ‘quick, fun mobile games’ which prevents gamers from having to worry about this ‘jeopardy’.

Hopefully none of the respondents will ever find themselves in a position in which they have to choose between their car, home or wedding ring and their game save data, but if they do they might want to think twice about their decision!