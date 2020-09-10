£5,000 Guaranteed Prize Pool In Tonight’s Poker Tournament With Extra Cash Prizes On Offer

£5,000 Guaranteed Poker Tournament Tonight With Extra Prizes If You Knock Out ODDSbible PA Images

Dig out the tux, shake the martini. Tonight, LADbible is bringing Casino Royale to you in another exclusive poker tournament with partypoker.

They say ‘money won is twice as sweet as money earned’. Of course, poker is partially a game of a chance – you work the hand you’re given – but there’s skill at play. Do you have the bottle to go all the way?

Saddle up for the LADbible Poker Tournament tonight, September 10, at 7pm. With just a £5.50 entry fee, you’re looking at a guaranteed prize pool of £5,000 – a figure that could still rise.

At last Sunday’s tournament, one winner took home an impressive £1,195, alongside 280 other players who also won money. Here’s the fun bit: if you manage to knock out ODDSbible, you instantly receive £50.

So, how do you go about finding the table? Well, it only take a couple of minutes to register – just search for ‘LADbible Poker Room’ in the Tourneys section of the partypoker app, or software if you’re playing on desktop. You’ll need a password to get in: simply enter ‘LADPOKER’.

For first-time players, if you sign up using LADbible’s link and deposit a minimum of £10, you’ll receive a £40 free play bonus. Also, the tournaments are fast-paced, so don’t worry about staying up super late. Updates regarding the tournament will also be provided on Twitter throughout the evening.

Don’t worry if you get knocked out, everyone experiences bad luck now and then. You can re-enter twice, and late registration is open until 8.30pm – so, if you’re running a bit late for the 7pm start, you can still play.

We’ll see you on the tables this Thursday. Remember, enter ‘LADPOKER’ for the password, and ‘when that perfect hand comes along. You bet and you bet big, then you take the house.’

