72-Year-Old Fortnite Twitch Streamer Oldbuzzardt Has Passed Away
Oldbuzzardt, a 72-year-old Twitch streamer beloved by thousands of gamers, has passed away.
Known as Buzz to his closest friends and relatives, his family confirmed the news via the streaming platform last night, October 19. His cause of death hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing.
In a statement, his family wrote: ‘It is with a heavy heart we have to inform you that Buzz passed away at home on 10/17/2020.’
Buzz, who previously served in the US Air Force and US Army Active Reserves, died ahead of a planned Fortnite stream. Since opening his Twitch account a few years ago, he racked up nearly 80,000 followers who regularly tuned into his gameplay.
His family opened the scheduled stream anyway, opting to leave a statement explaining his passing over a still image of the gamer smiling.
The statement continued:
We have left the stream and chat open for you all gather and pay your respects. We hope you know how much you all meant to Buzz. He loved playing Fornite with you all. We want to thank you for making this whole thing possible for him. This was and will continue to be such a special place.
The mods are in the chat to talk to anyone and offer support. Leave us a comment with your favourite moment, a funny memory of Buzz, or just a kind word.
Followers from all over the world have been paying tribute online, with one writing: ‘Rest In Peace @oldbuzzardt you were such a light and nice soul with a amazing heart thank you for your kindness please send prayers to his family.’
Another user tweeted: ‘I’m so sad over the last three months I was able to get to know Buzz (oldbuzzardt) he made me want to get more into streaming. Like if my grandpa ever played Fortnite I hope he would have been half as good as Buzz. He reminded me of my grandpa, Rest In Peace.’
A third wrote: ‘Extremely saddened to hear that @oldbuzzardt passed away. We may have not been close but I’m glad I got to support you during some of your streams. 72 years old and running Fortnite streams is not something you see everyday.’
A fourth tweeted: ‘Just got news of Buzz’s passing. Such a loss to the gaming community. One of the kindest folks around. You’ll be missed Oldbuzzardt.’
No matter what age you are, you’ll never be too old for gaming. RIP Buzz.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.