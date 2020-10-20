72-Year-Old Fortnite Twitch Streamer Oldbuzzardt Has Passed Away

We have left the stream and chat open for you all gather and pay your respects. We hope you know how much you all meant to Buzz. He loved playing Fornite with you all. We want to thank you for making this whole thing possible for him. This was and will continue to be such a special place.

The mods are in the chat to talk to anyone and offer support. Leave us a comment with your favourite moment, a funny memory of Buzz, or just a kind word.