90-Year-Old Grandma Recognised As The World’s Oldest Gaming YouTuber

At 90 years old, a Japanese grandmother is the world’s oldest gaming YouTuber.
Born in February 18, 1930, Hamako Mori has been playing video games for the past 39 years. After seeing her children enjoying them, she wanted a slice of the action, sparking a hobby that’d see her become a world record-holder later in life.
Hamako’s YouTube channel – where she’s known as Gaming Grandma – currently has more than 150,000 subscribers, with viewers regularly clocking in as she plays through the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Resident Evil 3 and even Dark Souls 3.
Check out an interview with Hamako in the video below:
Earlier this month, she was officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the planet’s oldest gaming YouTuber. ‘After living for this long, I feel more than ever that playing games for this long was the right choice. I am truly enjoying my life – it’s rosy,’ she said.
Her gaming career began back with the Cassette Vision. In the decades since, Hamako has kept most of the consoles and software she’s acquired. At the moment, she’s hooked on the PlayStation 4.
On finding her passion for video games, the Gaming Grandma said:
It looked so much fun, and I thought it’s not fair if only children played it. I thought life would be more fun if I knew how to play it. So I started playing, at first while no one was watching. I treasure them because it brings me memories.
While she only moved onto the PS4 recently, due to it being ‘more difficult to play’, she’s ‘really obsessed with it now’. Her favourite title is Grand Theft Auto V, explaining: ‘It’s like watching a film. I like it the best because it has age restrictions, so children can’t play it!’
With around three or four videos every month, often attracting hundreds of thousands if not millions of views, Hamako is just happy to share her experiences with others. ‘It’s such a waste if I’m the only one enjoying it,’ she said.
Hamako added:
I receive a lot of comments saying don’t work too hard. Everyone is so kind. Their comment leave a strong impression on me, and makes me want to make more videos that people enjoy. I still look forward to everyone’s comments.
They also say watching my video gives them hope for the future. I feel so happy. That’s why I want to create lots and lots of videos. That’s my dream.
This is just further evidence of the collective power of gaming. What a legend – I’d say ‘git gud’, but Hamako already is.
