93-Year-Old Former Taxi Driver Spends Retirement Playing Racing Games On YouTube

オリビンコープ/YouTube

They say you’re never too old to learn something new, and one 93-year old man has proved it’s true by taking up classic racing sim games in his retirement.

In videos posted by his grandson to YouTube, the Japanese granddad can be seen trying his hand at the games, and he takes to it like a pro.

The 93-year old is apparently a bit of a petrol head, having owned all sorts of classic Japanese models over the years. In his first go on the racing game, his grandson sets him up driving the Mazda Savannah RX7 he owned in the 90s – albeit a virtual version – for the first time since he sold his own model more than 20 years ago.

オリビンコープ/ YouTube

He’s since taken a whole host of classic sports cars, from Lamborghinis to Ferraris, to iconic domestic models like the Nissan GTR, and its clear he’s having the time of his life while doing it.

According to Kotaku, the granddad used to make a living driving round the streets of Tokyo, first as a taxi driver in the 1960s, and later driving a garbage truck for around twenty years until his retirement.

Luckily, after realising their granddad was getting pretty good at his new hobby, it looks like his grandson recently got him a sweet new upgraded set up, complete with a giant flatscreen monitor to replace the old school laptop he’d previously been using.

The 93-year old gamer is proving a big hit with viewers, with his grandson receiving hundreds of messages asking for more videos.

‘This man is my role model! I wanna be like that when I’m this old…’ one person commented, while another wrote that the man’s skills were proof that ‘you can never be to old to enjoy video games.’

And with companies starting to send the granddad products like neck cushions to make him more comfortable while gaming, it seems like he could even make a few bucks from it too!