unilad
Advert

Activision Blizzard Workers Stage Walkout Following Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Jul 2021 09:24
Activision Blizzard Workers Stage Walkout Following Sexual Harassment LawsuitActivision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard employees have staged a walkout in a bid to improve the company’s working conditions.

A lawsuit was filed against the Call of Duty publisher last week in light of several accusations of discrimination, sexual harassment and rape jokes having taken place at the company.

Advert

Prior to the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard was subjected to a two-year investigation into its practices that found that the company had a ‘pervasive frat boy workplace culture’.

Part of the recent report read that male employees would often take part in something known as ‘cube crawls’ where they would ‘drink copious amounts of alcohol as they crawl their way through various cubicles in the office and often engage in inappropriate behavior toward female employees’.

Activision Blizzard stock image (PA)PA Images

The lawsuit also alleges that male workers would come into work hungover and play video games during their shift, all while delegating their workload to their female counterparts.

Advert

Activision Blizzard has since denied the allegations and claimed that the lawsuit contained ‘distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past’.

Employees staged a walkout yesterday, July 28, in further protest of the company’s workplace environment.

Organisers said in a statement, ‘We believe that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership.’

Advert

Software engineer Valentine Powell, one of the 300 employees to have planned the walkout, told NBC News, ‘We know people across the company who have been complaining about these issues for decades or who have made allegations and have not been listened to.’

‘The lawsuit and the company’s response to it was the match that lit the powder keg,’ she added.

The same people who organised the walkout penned a letter to Activision Blizzard condemning its response to the lawsuit, which more than 3,000 employees signed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Outrage After Commentator Misgenders First Ever Openly Non-Binary Olympian
Sport

Outrage After Commentator Misgenders First Ever Openly Non-Binary Olympian

Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200k Per Month
Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200k Per Month

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor
Sport

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor

People Are Pointing Out A Trend In The Victims Of Piers Morgan’s Rants
Celebrity

People Are Pointing Out A Trend In The Victims Of Piers Morgan’s Rants

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Gaming, Call of Duty, Lawsuit, News, US News

Credits

NBC News

  1. NBC News

    Activision Blizzard workers walk out after sexual harassment lawsuit

 