Activision Blizzard Workers Stage Walkout Following Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard employees have staged a walkout in a bid to improve the company’s working conditions.

A lawsuit was filed against the Call of Duty publisher last week in light of several accusations of discrimination, sexual harassment and rape jokes having taken place at the company.

Prior to the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard was subjected to a two-year investigation into its practices that found that the company had a ‘pervasive frat boy workplace culture’.

Part of the recent report read that male employees would often take part in something known as ‘cube crawls’ where they would ‘drink copious amounts of alcohol as they crawl their way through various cubicles in the office and often engage in inappropriate behavior toward female employees’.

The lawsuit also alleges that male workers would come into work hungover and play video games during their shift, all while delegating their workload to their female counterparts.

Activision Blizzard has since denied the allegations and claimed that the lawsuit contained ‘distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past’.

Employees staged a walkout yesterday, July 28, in further protest of the company’s workplace environment.

Organisers said in a statement, ‘We believe that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership.’

Software engineer Valentine Powell, one of the 300 employees to have planned the walkout, told NBC News, ‘We know people across the company who have been complaining about these issues for decades or who have made allegations and have not been listened to.’

‘The lawsuit and the company’s response to it was the match that lit the powder keg,’ she added.

The same people who organised the walkout penned a letter to Activision Blizzard condemning its response to the lawsuit, which more than 3,000 employees signed.