Activision Is Letting Players Pre-Load Call Of Duty: Warzone Season Five
Activision has revealed players can pre-load the season 5 update of Call of Duty: Warzone ahead of its official launch.
All PlayStation 4 users can now download the new update, which will take up around 36GB, however the actual patch won’t be installed until the season’s official launch tomorrow, August 5.
Meanwhile, Xbox One and PC players will have to wait one more day before they can download the update. Sadly, this is because the pre-download cannot be supported by Xbox or the Battle.net client for PC.
But hey, it will be worth the wait.
Season 5 will let Warzone players access the inside of the stadium for the first time, while introducing loot-filled trains that will circle around the map.
Although large in size, Infinity Ward production director Paul Haile has confirmed the new patch will actually reduce the ‘overall size of the game’.
He tweeted:
Season 5 is coming soon, and it’s big. With the update, we’re including all the new content for the season as well as optimizing our asset packs.
This means the download will be big, but the overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download the patch, even though we’re adding a bunch of new content for the season.
The official launch for Call of Duty: Warzone will take place tomorrow, August 5, but PlayStation 4 players can get their hands on the pre-load now.
Happy gaming, folks.
