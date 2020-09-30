Activision Just Banned 20,000 Call Of Duty: Warzone Players For Cheating

Activision

Activision is said to have banned around 20,000 Call of Duty: Warzone players for using a popular cheat in the form of an app.

Cheating has long been an issue with Call of Duty (COD). Back in April, one fed-up gamer created a petition to ban PC gamers from the popular game because they were generally the ones cheating. To date, more than 16,000 people have signed the petition.

Doni Tongakilo, who started the petition, spoke to UNILAD at the time and said that cheaters take ‘the legitimate competition and fun out of the game’.

Advert

Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Forced To Play Each Other As Punishment Infinity Ward

In another bid to tackle cheaters, Infinity Ward made cheaters play one another through a matchmaking system. Players in Warzone and Modern Warfare who reported suspected cheating were also given in-game confirmation as to whether that player has been banned.

Now Activision has decided to ban those suspected of cheating altogether. As per Vice, a spokesperson confirmed that the bans had been issued on Monday, September 28.

This isn’t the first time Activision has taken extreme measures to stop cheaters. Back in April, the company banned a whopping 70,000 players.

Advert

No Russian Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Activision

Infinity Ward tweeted at the time:

We’ve now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters.

A former Activision employee spoke to Vice about the bans. The unnamed individual said, ‘It’s rare that any one particular cheat will last long term without getting detected at some point. It’s always a game of cat and mouse, people that actively use cheats should understand it’s highly likely you’ll be banned at some point and you’ll just have yourself to blame.’

Advert

The bans come after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 6 dropped on PS4, Xbox One and PC yesterday, September 29, as well as Warzone update 1.27. The update clocks in at around 20GB, reported Express.

Despite only just being released, gamers have been experiencing issues. Activision has confirmed that it is looking into the problems that are seeing the games crash, and that it will keep people updated on the matter.

Last tweeting about the issue 17 hours ago, Activision is yet to give an update.

Advert