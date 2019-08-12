Activision Tease More Remasters, Following Success Of Crash And Spyro

Ewan Moore

Activision has found huge success in remastering old PlayStation-era classics like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, so you won’t be too surprised to learn that the publisher has plans to revive more golden oldies.

Clearly, reminding a generation of gamers of a simpler time, a time before loot boxes, microtransactions, and pre-order bonuses is a strong tactic for a publisher that has become known for literally all of those things.

During a recent Q&A session regarding the company’s financial earnings for the second quarter (a massively exciting time for all of us) Activision President Rob Kostich responded to a question about future remasters, assuring investors that there’s more to come in that area (via GamesRadar).

Kostich reminded investors that both Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy sold incredibly well across all platforms, which spoke to “the enduring nature of these franchises.” He added tat we should all “Stay tuned for future announcements on remasters of other franchises.”

Activision owns an incredibly rich variety of classic IPs that we haven’t seen in years, so there are some exciting possibilities. Personally, I’d love, love, love to see a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2. Hell, just remaster the first four games – anything to wash away the stink of the skidmark that was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5.

I also wouldn’t say no to a Tenchu remaster, though developer FromSoftware did recently team up with Activision for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which was basically a Tenchu revival in all but name. Also, if we’re in the business of wishing, a SWAT remaster would go down pretty damn smooth.

I would humbly suggest that the most likely contender out of the bunch for a remaster will be Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, because it’s probably one of the most fondly remembered PlayStation era classics of all time, outside of Spyro and Crash.

Here’s hoping Activision does what they did with the previous two remasters and puts the first three Pro Skaters together in one package, because I am so ready to skate around that airport hangar while blasting out Guerrilla Radio again.

