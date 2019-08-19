Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Release Date Confirmed

Microsoft

First announced back in 2017, Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, a remaster of the 1999 strategy classic with plenty of fancy new bells and whistles finally has a release date: November 14, this year. Oh, baby.

Microsoft confirmed the news during its pre-Gamescom Inside Xbox stream, where it was also revealed that Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (a remaster of the original AoE) would soon be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC. AoE 2 will also be available on the subscription service when it arrives in just a few months time.

Here’s what Microsoft has to say about the upcoming remaster:

Developed by Forgotten Empires, Tantalus, and Wicked Witch, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition includes entirely new content and many exciting gameplay improvements. This edition contains all previously released Age of Empires II content, as well as brand new civilizations, additional campaign missions, new graphics that support up to 4K resolution and Xbox Live support for multiplayer, including all-new achievements. Not to mention, the edition features quality-of-life upgrades such as automatic farm reseeding to take the game you already know and love to the next level. Exciting new features include:

We can also expect AoE 2: Definitive Edition to support cross play between Steam and the Windows 10 store when it launches, which means you’ll be able to have incredibly heated arguments with your friends regardless of where you decided to purchase the game, which is nice.

Microsoft first teased that it had “exciting” Age of Empires news to share a few days ago, leading many to speculate that we’d be getting a trailer or more details on the upcoming Age of Empires 4. While I think we’re all probably happy with finally getting a solid release date for AoE 2: Definitive Edition, a little tease on the newest game in the series wouldn’t have gone amiss.

With that said, the Inside Xbox stream is still ongoing, so if we happen to get any more surprise Age of Empires news before the stream is done, I’ll be sure to update you.

